ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge and WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gqCi_0kXhAVXc00

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 in Teton County this week.

The gravel work in the river will force the closure of the southwest informal lot around the bridge, which has been utilized as a parking area for those wishing to access the levy area. The informal parking area will no longer be available, but a new pedestrian access from the boat ramp and under the new bridge to the levy will be available upon completion of the work.

Crews will also be clearing trees around the southwest corner of the bridge and the southern side of WYO 22 as far west as Green Lane.

Drivers will see minimal impacts to traffic for this work. Crews will do their best to accommodate the flow of traffic, but those traveling through the area are advised to watch for flaggers and trucks entering and exiting the levy area.

“The new bridge will be built in stages--with the first stage just south of the existing bridge while traffic uses the existing bridge. Once the first stage is complete, traffic will be put on it and the old bridge removed to make room for the second stage of the new bridge. The two parts will be tied together in the end. This first stage is right where the informal parking has occurred so that parking will no longer be available,” resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately

1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver . The completion date for this project in June 30, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info .

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
SWAN VALLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with voyeurism makes guilty plea after agreement

REXBURG — A 27-year-old man charged in 2021 for peeping and videotaping through windows at a women’s apartment complex in Rexburg will be sentenced in May. Brooks Wilson was charged with felony video voyeurism in December 2021. The charge carries up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Wilson at first pleaded not guilty last March but on Wednesday, he changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.
REXBURG, ID
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming

One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
JACKSON, WY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy