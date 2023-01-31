ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional public meetings on RideKC East-West Transit Study to be held in Feb.

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
The Kansas City community will have additional opportunities to weigh in on the RideKC East-West Transit Study .

The study is looking into a potential connection between the area near Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, and the University of Kansas Health System campus on Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas.

The next round of public meetings on the study will be held in early February, according to the KC Streetcar Authority.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn about proposed transit scenarios, including routes for the plan. There will also be a question and answer session where the public can provide feedback on the plan.

The first set of meetings will be held at 5 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Habitat for Humanity of KC, 1423 Linwood Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The second set of meetings will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4153 Rainbow Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas.

The study first began in April 2022. Since its launch, over 150 one-on-one discussions, three public meetings and two community surveys have been used to father input on the plan and the transit needs of the community.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, KC Streetcar Authority, City of Kansas City, Missouri, Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, and the University of Kansas Hospital Authority are partners on the project.

