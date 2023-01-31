TCC: First college in Florida approved as charter school authorizer

Tallahassee Community College (TCC) has been announced as the first college in Florida to be approved as a charter school authorizer.

According to TCC, the college was approved by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and is one of the five Florida College system colleges selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to create career and technical education charter schools.

TCC's press release stated that their vision for sponsoring charter schools is to provide access to high-quality secondary educational choices for students and families as well as accelerated pathways to college and career that lead to greater socioeconomic mobility.

Through the sponsorship of a charter school, TCC will offer flexibility to students and parents in selecting their educational pathways, particularly for underserved and underrepresented populations; provide college acceleration programs that lead to certificate or degree attainment so students can continue their academic career or immediately enter the workforce with less debt; support student achievement through academic excellence and support services; and ensure any affiliated charter school supports and embodies the mission of TCC in providing open access to a high-quality education that prepares students for success in a global economy by offering higher education pathways, workforce opportunities, and civic engagement.

- Tallahassee Community College



President of TCC Dr. Jim Murdaugh discussed how TCC is proud to be the first authorized college. “TCC’s success is a manifestation of our mission and vision, and the decision to pursue sponsoring authority for charter schools is the next natural step in our commitment to academic excellence and student success," said Murdaugh. "This is part of a continued effort to ensure that students and parents have choices in their educational journey.”

Director of Charter Schools Jessica Chapman believes this announcement is a vital step in their charter school journey. “We are reframing career and technical education pathways by offering an education that better aligns with the real-world needs of the workforce through focused curriculum in selected fields," said Chapman. "Instead of limiting student options to college or a career, we intend to blend both. We have the power to bring positive change to our community through education, and that’s really what this is all about.”

Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. initially made the announcement at the State Board of Education Meeting on Jan. 18 in Nassau County.