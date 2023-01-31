Adams County Sheriff’s deputies have two people in custody today, one for felony fleeing law enforcement and other related charges and another for harboring a fugitive. Matthew Williams has been charged with felony fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, two counts of felony false pretenses, and a bench warrant from Adams County Justice Court. Williams is also wanted in Lincoln County for an indictment in Circuit Court for felonious bad checks and in Copiah County for four counts felony bad checks.

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO