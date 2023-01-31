Read full article on original website
Angry over redistricting, outgoing senator says she is now focused on electing a ‘true conservative’ lieutenant governor
Last week at the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Breakfast, state Sen. Melanie Sojourner (R-Natchez) said she would spend the next six months working to elect a new lieutenant govern. Sojourner credits Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, R-Vicksburg, with drawing new district lines in such a way as...
Adams County emergency management director running for state ag commissioner
NATCHEZ, Miss. — Adams County’s emergency management director is running for state agriculture commissioner. Brad Bradford’s campaign boasts of his extensive background in agriculture, which includes growing up on a Humphreys County farm, having a degree in agronomy from Alcorn State University and being a small-farm consultant.
State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques
Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
City of Tallulah to host community meeting on February 4th
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the City of Tallulah will host a community meeting at the Tallulah Madison Community Center. Residents are encouraged to come to the meeting and discuss their issues, concerns, and suggestions. The meeting will take place at 3 PM.
Mississippi responders working to remove body from creek
Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene trying to remove a body found in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off Palestine Road Sunday. The body of an adult male was seen floating face down in the creek. Chief Cal Green said...
Arlington Mansion Is A Historic Abandoned Place In Mississippi
Overflowing with history, beautiful scenery, and incredible small-town restaurants, Natchez, Mississippi is one of the most charming small towns in the country. If you find yourself exploring this historic town, you may be tempted to check out this abandoned place in Mississippi. Once a mesmerizing mansion, this historic property now sits abandoned, slowly…
‘Thank you for everything’: Mississippi River communities rally around family of 3-year-old son with brain tumor
Watson Lane Calhoun is only 3 years old, but he’s already a hero to his parents. Speaking from a hallway of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Tennessee, Watson’s mother, Melissa Calhoun, talked about her brave boy who was that moment undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test in another room.
Natchez baker to compete in Food Network competition
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi pastry chef and wedding cake baker will complete in the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship. The Natchez Democrat reported Molly Manning Robertson, of Natchez, will compete against 11 other bakers from around the country. The show’s 10 episodes will begin airing on March 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CT. […]
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Concordia Parish to receive $2 million in FEMA grant to repair drainage channels due to flooding
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – FEMA awarded more than $2 million to Concordia Parish to make drainage upgrades as well as road improvements. Concordia Parish Police Juror, Genesia Allen says the need for these improvements is crucial. “The funding will be able to assist us in so many different ways. We were able to go […]
Mississippi fugitive in custody after found hiding behind couch. He was wanted in three counties.
Adams County Sheriff’s deputies have two people in custody today, one for felony fleeing law enforcement and other related charges and another for harboring a fugitive. Matthew Williams has been charged with felony fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, two counts of felony false pretenses, and a bench warrant from Adams County Justice Court. Williams is also wanted in Lincoln County for an indictment in Circuit Court for felonious bad checks and in Copiah County for four counts felony bad checks.
3 charged in Vicksburg shooting that killed 13-year-old, wounded 2 others
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police have arrested and charged three suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old. Carleone Woodland died Monday after he was shot in the chest. Two others were wounded, including a 15-year-old. The shooting was reported before midnight at Speed and Washington streets. Police said...
Five arrested, one wanted for Adams County armed robbery
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested five suspects and are searching for a sixth after an armed robbery. The robbery happened on January 29, 2023, at a residence. Three victims told investigators that two men, who were armed with a handgun and an assault rifle, entered the home and robbed them. They […]
Crews recover body from creek in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
Judge sets $3.5 million bonds for 3 Mississippi teens suspected of murdering 13-year-old boy
A Mississippi judge set $3.5 million bonds for three teens suspected of murdering a 13-year-old boy. Vicksburg Police reported on Wednesday that all three suspects wanted for the shooting death of a Vicksburg 13-year-old late Monday night have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. At 11:48...
Sheriff: Arrests made after suspects invade Mississippi home, rob victims with assault rifle
Deputies have apprehended five people —stemming from an armed robbery where some are thought to have entered a Mississippi home armed with an assault rifle and a handgun and robbed their victims at gunpoint — and are looking for another man who is a suspect. Two of those...
Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
Four suspected gang members arrested in raid by Mississippi police
Cold and early Monday morning, Brookhaven police simultaneously raided three homes of suspected gang members. Members of the Special Response Team converged on each on the locations, serving search and arrest warrants. Arrested were Jacorius Smith, age 17; 18-year-old Bryan Searcy; Kermit Dewayne Sartin Jr., age 18; and Elijah Maxwell,...
