Magnolia State Live

Angry over redistricting, outgoing senator says she is now focused on electing a ‘true conservative’ lieutenant governor

Last week at the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Breakfast, state Sen. Melanie Sojourner (R-Natchez) said she would spend the next six months working to elect a new lieutenant govern. Sojourner credits Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, R-Vicksburg, with drawing new district lines in such a way as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
listenupyall.com

Adams County emergency management director running for state ag commissioner

NATCHEZ, Miss. — Adams County’s emergency management director is running for state agriculture commissioner. Brad Bradford’s campaign boasts of his extensive background in agriculture, which includes growing up on a Humphreys County farm, having a degree in agronomy from Alcorn State University and being a small-farm consultant.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques

Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Arlington Mansion Is A Historic Abandoned Place In Mississippi

Overflowing with history, beautiful scenery, and incredible small-town restaurants, Natchez, Mississippi is one of the most charming small towns in the country. If you find yourself exploring this historic town, you may be tempted to check out this abandoned place in Mississippi. Once a mesmerizing mansion, this historic property now sits abandoned, slowly…
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez baker to compete in Food Network competition

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi pastry chef and wedding cake baker will complete in the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship. The Natchez Democrat reported Molly Manning Robertson, of Natchez, will compete against 11 other bakers from around the country. The show’s 10 episodes will begin airing on March 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CT. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi fugitive in custody after found hiding behind couch. He was wanted in three counties.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies have two people in custody today, one for felony fleeing law enforcement and other related charges and another for harboring a fugitive. Matthew Williams has been charged with felony fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, two counts of felony false pretenses, and a bench warrant from Adams County Justice Court. Williams is also wanted in Lincoln County for an indictment in Circuit Court for felonious bad checks and in Copiah County for four counts felony bad checks.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

3 charged in Vicksburg shooting that killed 13-year-old, wounded 2 others

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police have arrested and charged three suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old. Carleone Woodland died Monday after he was shot in the chest. Two others were wounded, including a 15-year-old. The shooting was reported before midnight at Speed and Washington streets. Police said...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Five arrested, one wanted for Adams County armed robbery

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested five suspects and are searching for a sixth after an armed robbery. The robbery happened on January 29, 2023, at a residence. Three victims told investigators that two men, who were armed with a handgun and an assault rifle, entered the home and robbed them. They […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews recover body from creek in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
VICKSBURG, MS

