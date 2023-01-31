ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTSM

City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.  Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
sandovalsignpost.com

Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25

Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
KANSAS STATE
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
hearinghealthmatters.org

Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
SANTA FE, NM
roadrunner.travel

Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico

The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Two Interesting And Free Museums You Will Find Only In El Paso

El Paso is home to two museums, the likes of which you won't find anywhere else in the United States. One of them does have counterparts around the United States of America but ours still has a unique edge. The first one though absolutely stands alone and honors a group of people who have been in business since 1924.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in New Mexico

New Mexico is a southwestern state in the southern Rocky Mountains of America. Its mountainous and forested landscapes provide the ideal habitat for bears. As a result of laws protecting its big game animals, the state is in a position to allow controlled bear hunting within its borders. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in New Mexico!
NEW MEXICO STATE
93.1 KISS FM

Times That El Paso Was The Proud Winner At The Grammys

Getting recognized for your work is a great feeling. Getting an AWARD for your work? That's an ever BETTER feeling. Winning a Grammy tells the industry that you're a big deal & your work is something to be appreciated. Many artists have won, many more haven't. Amongst the few that won, El Pasoans HAVE won & here are 5 that have won in the past.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

