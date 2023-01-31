Read full article on original website
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
tourcounsel.com
Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25
Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
hearinghealthmatters.org
Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
El Paso Got To Enjoy Vans Warped Tour Before Las Cruces Did
Think back to summertime; for El Paso & Las Cruces, it was the perfect time to enjoy music festivals that were happening. And it would be an even bigger deal when the Vans Warped Tour would announce the tour dates & you would see "Las Cruces' on the bill. We...
Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
El Paso’s First Poppy of the Season Has Bloomed – Will There Be a Poppy Fest This Year?
A super-excited El Paso Museum of Archaeology posted the good news signaling poppy season is near. Mexican Gold Poppies begin to dot the Franklin Mountains in Northeast El Paso this time of the year. In the coming weeks more and more will start to come out of hibernation and begin...
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
Two Interesting And Free Museums You Will Find Only In El Paso
El Paso is home to two museums, the likes of which you won't find anywhere else in the United States. One of them does have counterparts around the United States of America but ours still has a unique edge. The first one though absolutely stands alone and honors a group of people who have been in business since 1924.
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
One New Mexico City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
The Best Grocery Stores to Buy Meat in El Paso and Texas
All of this talk about eggs got me thinkin'... what's up with meat? Turns out mashed did a whole study on the best and worst places (grocery stores, specifically), to purchase meat in the United States. I decided to do some research and grind it down to Texas for ya'll.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in New Mexico
New Mexico is a southwestern state in the southern Rocky Mountains of America. Its mountainous and forested landscapes provide the ideal habitat for bears. As a result of laws protecting its big game animals, the state is in a position to allow controlled bear hunting within its borders. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in New Mexico!
Times That El Paso Was The Proud Winner At The Grammys
Getting recognized for your work is a great feeling. Getting an AWARD for your work? That's an ever BETTER feeling. Winning a Grammy tells the industry that you're a big deal & your work is something to be appreciated. Many artists have won, many more haven't. Amongst the few that won, El Pasoans HAVE won & here are 5 that have won in the past.
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
