Everett, WA

kafe.com

Boeing ends production of iconic 747 jumbo jet

EVERETT, Wash. – Boeing bid farewell to its iconic 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday, January 31st. Since its first flight in 1969, the giant 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft, a transport for NASA’s space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility

Spectators and airplane enthusiasts braved the cold Wednesday morning to see the last 747 take off from the Boeing facility in Everett. As the plane heads to Cincinnati, it’s leaving a message for all of us in the sky. The flight pattern includes a “747″ with a crown on...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747

GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Steve Rice February...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Westbound US 2 in Everett reopens after vehicle fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Westbound Highway 2 just east of Interstate 5 in Everett has reopened after a vehicle fire, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. One lane reopened around 4:40 p.m. Both lanes were back open by around 5:30 p.m. Drivers...
EVERETT, WA
kafe.com

Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Bellingham Bed Bath and Beyond staying open for now

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store continues to avoid the chopping block as the struggling retailer closes more outlets. Business Insider reports the company has added 141 stores to the 120 already on its closure list. Four Washington stores are closing in Auburn, Lakewood, Vancouver...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Junior Ski to Sea set to return this year

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local volunteer organization Whatcom Events has announced the return of Junior Ski to Sea for this upcoming spring. After a three-year hiatus, the kids-only version of the popular relay race is back and scheduled for May 13th. Spots are available for everyone between ages eight and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA

