kafe.com
Boeing ends production of iconic 747 jumbo jet
EVERETT, Wash. – Boeing bid farewell to its iconic 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday, January 31st. Since its first flight in 1969, the giant 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft, a transport for NASA’s space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It...
Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility
Spectators and airplane enthusiasts braved the cold Wednesday morning to see the last 747 take off from the Boeing facility in Everett. As the plane heads to Cincinnati, it’s leaving a message for all of us in the sky. The flight pattern includes a “747″ with a crown on...
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
westseattleblog.com
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747
GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Steve Rice February...
Westbound US 2 in Everett reopens after vehicle fire
EVERETT, Wash. — Westbound Highway 2 just east of Interstate 5 in Everett has reopened after a vehicle fire, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. One lane reopened around 4:40 p.m. Both lanes were back open by around 5:30 p.m. Drivers...
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
kafe.com
Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
Labor unions, residents see economic impact with new Boeing assembly line coming to Everett in 2024
Boeing’s announcement that a fourth assembly line will be added to their Everett facility to produce more 737 Max aircraft has already gotten a lot of attention.
KING-5
Westbound lanes of US 2 in Everett blocked by vehicle fire
Both lanes are blocked. Drivers should expect significant delays.
My Clallam County
Stabicraft of New Zealand is building 100 boats at the Port of PA this year
PORT ANGELES – When the Seattle Boat Show gets under way this Friday, among the many products featured will be aluminum boats built right here in Port Angeles by the New Zealand company Stabicraft. For the past year or so, the 36-year-old company has been quietly establishing its first...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
Car insurance rate hikes are here in Washington state
Bad news for most drivers – car insurance premiums are going up, and it doesn’t matter if you have a clean driving record. That means some people will be in for a bit of sticker shock. People who’ve renewed for the year are already reporting rate hikes of $12 to $18 per month.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
KGMI
Bellingham Bed Bath and Beyond staying open for now
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store continues to avoid the chopping block as the struggling retailer closes more outlets. Business Insider reports the company has added 141 stores to the 120 already on its closure list. Four Washington stores are closing in Auburn, Lakewood, Vancouver...
kafe.com
Junior Ski to Sea set to return this year
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local volunteer organization Whatcom Events has announced the return of Junior Ski to Sea for this upcoming spring. After a three-year hiatus, the kids-only version of the popular relay race is back and scheduled for May 13th. Spots are available for everyone between ages eight and...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
