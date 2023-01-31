Read full article on original website
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
12news.com
Intel the next big tech company announcing big pay cuts
PHOENIX — Intel Corp., one of the Arizona's largest employers, will cut employees' compensation across the board as the chipmaker weathers steep declines in its business and braces for a tough year ahead. The company's 12,000 Arizona employees, concentrated at its Chandler semiconductor factories, face these cutbacks:. 5% pay...
Phoenix sees largest drop in home price growth nationwide
Phoenix is experiencing the largest decline in home price growth among the nation's largest metro areas.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Local Arizona Restaurants & Chefs Named James Beard Awards Semifinalists
Every year, the James Beard Foundation nominates top-notch restaurants and chefs around the nation for the James Beard Foundation Awards. The prestigious awards are commonly referred to as the “Oscars” of the restaurant and hospitality industry. To no surprise, this year, Arizona restaurants and chefs made a strong appearance throughout the 23 categories both regionally and nationally.
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
tourcounsel.com
Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
arizonasuntimes.com
Border 911 Conference in Phoenix Exposes How Bad Cartels, Human Trafficking and Fentanyl Have Become
The America Project (TAP) held a conference on border security Saturday in Phoenix at the Hershberger Theater. The Border 911 event featured leading experts on human trafficking, cartels, and drugs coming over the border, including former acting ICE Director Tom Homan, who also served as a Border Patrol agent in Phoenix.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix contemplates mandatory water line insurance
It’s the last thing a Phoenix homeowner may think about but when it happens, a broken water or sewer line can create an expensive nightmare. That’s why Phoenix and a National League of Cities joined the Service Line Warranties of America by HomeServe in a partnership “to educate property owners about their service line responsibilities and to help residents avoid out-of-pocket expenses for unanticipated and potentially costly service line repairs and replacements,” according to a memo to Phoenix City Council from by Deputy City Manager Ginger Spencer.
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
themesatribune.com
Valley housing analyst sees sellers bouncing back in Mesa
The leading analyst of the Valley’s housing market says 2023 is starting to look like the year when the sellers market will return after a gloomy second half of 2022. But the Cromford Report says it might take a while psychologically for both buyers and sellers to find much to be happy about.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
ABC 15 News
Valley restaurants featured on Food Network, Netflix shows to try Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — Looking to get a bite to eat while you're gearing up for the Super Bowl?. Visit these restaurants reviewed and aired on Netflix or The Food Network. Each has its own signature craft!. Taco Chronicles first premiered in 2019 on Netflix. In season three, four Phoenix taco...
