Fish Creek celebrates 35th annual Winterfest
Fish Creek may be your spot this weekend if you want a chance to get outside and enjoy the weather. Now in its 35th year, Winterfest features live music, games for all ages, and fireworks at the end of the day. This year, Winterfest will be hosting a new event,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Cold weather likely factor in Sturgeon Bay man's death
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has ruled out foul play in the death of a 61-year old Sturgeon Bay man earlier this week. On Tuesday, Carl Russell Johnson was found dead in the street in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue. The department's investigation concluded that Johnson was walking home late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday when the incident occurred. The Brown County Medical Examiner completed his autopsy on Thursday and although a cause of death is still pending, it was determined that the extreme cold weather conditions likely contributed to his death. The wind chill factor made it feel like it was -25 degrees at times. At this time, the department considers the case closed and not criminal in nature.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA swim program accommodating over 140 kids
One of the biggest programs offered by the Door County YMCA is swimming lessons, and Aquatics Director Nicole Shepard says lessons can eventually lead to involvement with the YMCA competitive swim team. Kids are encouraged to participate in the swimming program as early as possible, starting with children as young as 18 months with their parents. According to Shepard, it is never too late for even adults to learn important swimming skills.
doorcountydailynews.com
Former Nelson Shopping Center torn down to make way for park
A new public park in the Town of Baileys Harbor for you to enjoy is on the horizon, but it meant tearing down a local institution on Monday. Crews began tearing down the former Nelson Shopping Center nearly seven years after it welcomed its last customers. Regulations forced owner Gary Nelson’s hand in 2016, closing the storefront and consolidating his operations to his Fish Creek location.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay girls fall to dominant Pioneers on 103.3 The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers could not contain the high-powered offense of the Sevastopol Pioneers, losing 73-26 on 103.3 The Clipper. Sevastopol started fast, and did not let their foot off the pedal throughout the first half. Sam Herrel was the kickstarter to the Sevastopol offense early as she dropped a couple threes. Autumn Rass tried to keep up pace with the Pioneers, but could not as the Clippers quickly fell into a hole.
doorcountydailynews.com
Critical need for blood donors
You can help the local blood bank and the Door County Medical Center keep up with the critical blood supply needed this time of year by donating blood this Friday. The Community Blood Center is holding a Winterfest Blood Drive at the Northern Door County YMCA in Fish Creek. Tina Ferron from the Community Blood Center says the challenges of collecting blood are more difficult this time of year, but blood donations can make the difference between life and death for many.
doorcountydailynews.com
Local athletes have their signing day
The next step of many athletes' career began on Wednesday as several area schools held signing days. In Kewaunee, Mitchell Thompson committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato and Landon Selner committed to Ripon College to play football. The pair helped the Storm reach the sectional final where they lost to eventual champion Aquinas. Payton Kohnle was on that team to, but he officially committed to Winona State University to play baseball.
doorcountydailynews.com
New hotel project proposed for Sturgeon Bay
You could see a 62-room hotel on the corner of Egg Harbor Road and North 12th Avenue by the end of 2024. The Sturgeon Bay Finance/Purchasing & Building met Tuesday and approved a recommendation for a development agreement with the new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, pending approval by the City Attorney. Committee Chair Helen Bacon says the project would be built in the newly developed Tax Incremental District (TID) #6, which includes the former Pamida/Sav-a-Buck properties vacated by Palmer Johnson Yachts several years ago. She says that the Cobblestone Hotel chain had initially approached the City of Sturgeon Bay back in 2017 and has worked well in smaller cities around the country.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wind chill advisory issued for northeast Wisconsin
You better bundle up if you plan on heading out the door Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for 13 northeastern Wisconsin counties, including Door and Kewaunee counties, from 11 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. The forecasted high temperature for Friday is eight degrees. With the dangerously low wind chills comes frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if your skin is exposed. The National Weather Service encourages you to wear appropriate clothing, such as a hat and gloves, and to use caution while traveling outside.
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco wins OT thriller over Denmark on 104.1 WRLU
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans hung on to defeat the Denmark Vikings in overtime in a North Eastern Conference thriller Thursday night. The Spartans trailed 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game but responded by taking a 10-8 lead midway through the first half and then went on a 14-point run to go into halftime with a 24-12 lead. Josh Parins spurred on the Spartans hitting two three-pointers in the half.
