Colorado State

The Longmont Leader

Resource to help prevent business identity theft launched

A new tool allowing Coloradans to report fraudulent business filings is now available at www.ColoradoSOS.gov. The resource, which launched on February 1, protects Colorado businesses and individuals by allowing them to report when a bad actor has:. formed a new business fraudulently using someone else’s address or personal information.
COLORADO STATE
Polis Administration continues to support small businesses in Colorado: OEDIT awards 56 access to capital grants

COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE. Governor Polis and the Business Support division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that 56 grants have been awarded to small businesses in Colorado through the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program. These $5,000 grants will help small business owners across the state, from Morgan County to Alamosa County, implement financial practices that can help them secure loans and other forms of capital to grow their businesses.
COLORADO STATE
What to know in the case of a data breach

On the third day of Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what to do in a data breach. “Being affected by a data breach can be alarming, and in the worst-case scenario, it can lead to identity theft and financial complications,” Treasurer Dave Young stated. “But if you know what to expect, and you take a few simple steps to protect yourself and stay vigilant, you can overcome the risks and hassles of a data breach.”
COLORADO STATE
Department of State issued notice of permanent rulemaking

Today the Colorado Department of State issued a notice of rulemaking to consider permanent adoption of amended Elections rules. Please see the link below to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. The notice includes details concerning the subject matter of the rulemaking, the public rulemaking hearing, a statement of basis, and preliminary draft of proposed rules.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition kicks off its workshop series

The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DENVER, CO
Colorado reported over 31K road rage drivers in 2022

Since the *CSP (*277) program was implemented in July 1998, Colorado motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians have reported thousands of “real time” aggressive drivers and suspected DUI drivers. Last year, the Colorado State Patrol’s *CSP calls for aggressive drivers surpassed calls regarding suspected impairment. In 2022, Colorado State...
COLORADO STATE
The Front Range Forecast: Mild followed

Mild temperatures and dry conditions dominate the next week. Amazingly mild weather has settled in. You should see some great melting occur this week (Figure 1). The West Coast storms are back - crashing into California and dropping rain and snows across the western states. They typically give up their final moisture on the western slopes of Colorado - which is what we see happening again Sunday and beyond this week (Figure 2).
COLORADO STATE
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
WASHINGTON STATE
Court throws out Wyoming doctor's pill convictions

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. The Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case of Shakeel Kahn, who worked in both Arizona and Wyoming, hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama in a case stemming from the nation's opioid addiction crisis.
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Missing Persons Day

Colorado Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. In addition to a resolution being read at the capitol, a prayer vigil will honor 589 individuals currently missing for a year or more in the state of Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Longmont Sherpa among more than a dozen Mount Everest heroes who call Colorado home

When Ngawang Wangchhu Sherpa was only 13 years old, he began hiking to the Everest Base Camp, which sits roughly 3,000 feet higher than Colorado’s tallest mountain. As a member of Nepal’s Sherpa community, the young teenager’s job was to carry the luggage of mountaineers who had traveled to the mountain from around the world. Sherpas are, after all, known as the “super humans” of the Himalayas — genetic studies show their bodies contain a gene that regulates hemoglobin production and allows for more efficient use of oxygen.
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

