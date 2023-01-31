Read full article on original website
Related
Resource to help prevent business identity theft launched
A new tool allowing Coloradans to report fraudulent business filings is now available at www.ColoradoSOS.gov. The resource, which launched on February 1, protects Colorado businesses and individuals by allowing them to report when a bad actor has:. formed a new business fraudulently using someone else’s address or personal information.
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their...
Polis Administration continues to support small businesses in Colorado: OEDIT awards 56 access to capital grants
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE. Governor Polis and the Business Support division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that 56 grants have been awarded to small businesses in Colorado through the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program. These $5,000 grants will help small business owners across the state, from Morgan County to Alamosa County, implement financial practices that can help them secure loans and other forms of capital to grow their businesses.
What to know in the case of a data breach
On the third day of Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what to do in a data breach. “Being affected by a data breach can be alarming, and in the worst-case scenario, it can lead to identity theft and financial complications,” Treasurer Dave Young stated. “But if you know what to expect, and you take a few simple steps to protect yourself and stay vigilant, you can overcome the risks and hassles of a data breach.”
Department of State issued notice of permanent rulemaking
Today the Colorado Department of State issued a notice of rulemaking to consider permanent adoption of amended Elections rules. Please see the link below to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. The notice includes details concerning the subject matter of the rulemaking, the public rulemaking hearing, a statement of basis, and preliminary draft of proposed rules.
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition kicks off its workshop series
The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
Colorado reported over 31K road rage drivers in 2022
Since the *CSP (*277) program was implemented in July 1998, Colorado motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians have reported thousands of “real time” aggressive drivers and suspected DUI drivers. Last year, the Colorado State Patrol’s *CSP calls for aggressive drivers surpassed calls regarding suspected impairment. In 2022, Colorado State...
The Front Range Forecast: Mild followed
Mild temperatures and dry conditions dominate the next week. Amazingly mild weather has settled in. You should see some great melting occur this week (Figure 1). The West Coast storms are back - crashing into California and dropping rain and snows across the western states. They typically give up their final moisture on the western slopes of Colorado - which is what we see happening again Sunday and beyond this week (Figure 2).
New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall, wafting from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots and inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders. Now one state lawmaker says it's time for everyone to wake up and...
Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The money will help carry out the agreements that define the tribes' rights to water from rivers and other sources and...
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
Man arrested in New Jersey due to pictures on CO digital device
Boulder County detectives discovered photos of a 3-year-old girl on a messaging app resulting in the man’s arrest. Detectives later traced the photos to a man living in New Jersey, Jabari Amador. Amador was arrested for “producing sexual abuse material of a 3-year-old girl and sharing it on the...
Court throws out Wyoming doctor's pill convictions
DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. The Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case of Shakeel Kahn, who worked in both Arizona and Wyoming, hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama in a case stemming from the nation's opioid addiction crisis.
Colorado Missing Persons Day
Colorado Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. In addition to a resolution being read at the capitol, a prayer vigil will honor 589 individuals currently missing for a year or more in the state of Colorado.
Longmont Sherpa among more than a dozen Mount Everest heroes who call Colorado home
When Ngawang Wangchhu Sherpa was only 13 years old, he began hiking to the Everest Base Camp, which sits roughly 3,000 feet higher than Colorado’s tallest mountain. As a member of Nepal’s Sherpa community, the young teenager’s job was to carry the luggage of mountaineers who had traveled to the mountain from around the world. Sherpas are, after all, known as the “super humans” of the Himalayas — genetic studies show their bodies contain a gene that regulates hemoglobin production and allows for more efficient use of oxygen.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0