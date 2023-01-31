MGM Springfield marks start of sports betting in Massachusetts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5
‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. ‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam restaurant taking wing orders before the big game
An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather. An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather. Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Much of western Massachusetts woke up to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Getting Answers:...
westernmassnews.com
3 injured following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield
This week, we're getting answers from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Springfield Ice-O-Topes return with a win against Bridgeport Islanders. Updated: 6...
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Belchertown first responders swearing-in ceremony, Girls Inc. receive funding, and state tax forms in local library
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Belchertown, Holyoke and Springfield. On Friday, six new firefighters and paramedics joined the force in Belchertown. Through a grant from FEMA, the Belchertown Fire department added six new recruits to the squad. The new hires will help the...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday
HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Much of western Massachusetts woke up to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. First Alert Meteorologist Zack Duhaime said wind chills bottomed out anywhere from -30 to over -40 and wind chill warnings will continue through Saturday morning. Actual air temperatures will range between -10 to -20.
westernmassnews.com
‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills
This week, we're getting answers from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Springfield Ice-O-Topes return with a win against Bridgeport Islanders. Updated: 14...
westernmassnews.com
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield crews respond to fire at Ballard Truck Center
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Ashley Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire at Ballard Truck Center. According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, they received the call around 11 a.m. Crews reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof and...
westernmassnews.com
Warming centers opened in West Springfield and Holyoke due to cold temperatures
(WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday evening, we stopped by two warming centers and learned the need for these facilities can be more common than we think. Frigid temperatures made their way through Western Mass this weekend. Our first alert meteorologists tracked wind chills well-below zero. In Holyoke, the city held a...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
westernmassnews.com
Community group holds virtual meeting on Springfield Police consent decree
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a Springfield-based community group that led the work for police reform in Springfield are set to hold a virtual community meeting. Last April, the Springfield Police Department was subjected to a consent decree from the Biden Administration. A consent decree requires departmental reforms...
westernmassnews.com
Bob the Bike Man teams up with local scouts to help those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, local girl scouts along with the 4-H Club of Hampden County partnered up with “Bob the Bike Man” to distribute backpacks, containing supplies, and winter coats, to low-income families and people in need. Bob Charland, fondly known as “Bob the Bike Man”...
westernmassnews.com
Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks. The work will be to relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to...
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts State Police search for missing Ware man continues
(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard, a Ware resident, has been missing since January 22 and went missing in Marlborough. On January 30, officials confirmed Allard was seen several days ago after leaving...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
westernmassnews.com
4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow. The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line. The highway was closed for a short period of time but has...
westernmassnews.com
Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday. . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield. . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
westernmassnews.com
Barnes Air National Guard Base contributes to downing of Chinese surveillance balloon
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Aircraft from the 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, stationed at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield participated in the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast on Saturday. According to 104FW Public Affairs Specialist Randall Burlingame, U.S. fighter aircraft...
Comments / 0