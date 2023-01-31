ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MGM Springfield marks start of sports betting in Massachusetts

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5

'Good Neighbor Program' helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam restaurant taking wing orders before the big game

An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather. Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 injured following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield

This week, we're getting answers from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. Springfield Ice-O-Topes return with a win against Bridgeport Islanders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday

HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Much of western Massachusetts woke up to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. First Alert Meteorologist Zack Duhaime said wind chills bottomed out anywhere from -30 to over -40 and wind chill warnings will continue through Saturday morning. Actual air temperatures will range between -10 to -20.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield crews respond to fire at Ballard Truck Center

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Ashley Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire at Ballard Truck Center. According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, they received the call around 11 a.m. Crews reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community group holds virtual meeting on Springfield Police consent decree

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a Springfield-based community group that led the work for police reform in Springfield are set to hold a virtual community meeting. Last April, the Springfield Police Department was subjected to a consent decree from the Biden Administration. A consent decree requires departmental reforms...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bob the Bike Man teams up with local scouts to help those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, local girl scouts along with the 4-H Club of Hampden County partnered up with “Bob the Bike Man” to distribute backpacks, containing supplies, and winter coats, to low-income families and people in need. Bob Charland, fondly known as “Bob the Bike Man”...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts State Police search for missing Ware man continues

(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard, a Ware resident, has been missing since January 22 and went missing in Marlborough. On January 30, officials confirmed Allard was seen several days ago after leaving...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures

A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow. The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line. The highway was closed for a short period of time but has...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday.  . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield.  . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Barnes Air National Guard Base contributes to downing of Chinese surveillance balloon

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Aircraft from the 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, stationed at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield participated in the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast on Saturday. According to 104FW Public Affairs Specialist Randall Burlingame, U.S. fighter aircraft...
WESTFIELD, MA

