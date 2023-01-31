Read full article on original website
Committee holding open house to improve local food system
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A diverse group of local community members have been working on a plan to strengthen our local food system, and you have a chance to comment. The Whatcom County Food System Committee will hold an open house February 13th to discuss and receive citizen feedback on the plan.
Whatcom County getting grant money to make roads safer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County is among 510 communities across the country that are sharing in $800 million in federal grants aimed at making our roads safer. The Whatcom County Council of Governments will receive $200,000 to help it develop a Regional Safety Action Plan. It is aimed at...
Junior Ski to Sea set to return this year
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local volunteer organization Whatcom Events has announced the return of Junior Ski to Sea for this upcoming spring. After a three-year hiatus, the kids-only version of the popular relay race is back and scheduled for May 13th. Spots are available for everyone between ages eight and...
High winds could knock out power in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning set to take effect from 10 am to 7 pm today, Friday, February 3rd. Forecasts say that we could see gusts up to 60 mph in western Whatcom County and San Juan County. Winds...
