A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 24TH OF 2021. 19-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF TRAY EHLERS IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO