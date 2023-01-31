Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev breaks silence after ATP conclude investigation into domestic abuse allegations: "Justice has prevailed"
Alexander Zverev released a statement following the ATP concluding the investigation into his domestic abuse allegations saying that justice has prevailed. The ATP published the results of a 15-month-long independent investigation into the abuse allegations against Alexander Zvrev. The German has been accused by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova of being abusive towards her but he claimed that he was innocent. The investigation concluded that there was conclusive evidence that suggested Zverev had been abusive with the ATP confirming that no disciplinary action will be taken.
Novak Djokovic could win another 'four or five' grand slam titles, says former tennis star Patrick McEnroe
Former tennis player and captain of the US Davis Cup team Patrick McEnroe says Novak Djokovic could win another "four or five" grand slams before he retires.
BBC
Nick Kyrgios: Tennis star admits assaulting ex-girlfriend but avoids conviction
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend but avoided a criminal conviction. The 27-year-old's guilty plea in a Canberra court came after his lawyers failed to have the charge dismissed on mental health grounds. Mr Kyrgios pushed Chiara Passari onto the pavement during a row in Canberra...
tennismajors.com
Why Djokovic is “just built differently”, satisfaction and disappointment in Melbourne – Match Points #44 podcast edition
The 2023 Australian Open ended with a 10th title for Novak Djokovic in the men’s draw and a first Grand Slam title for Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s draw. In the latest episode of our Match Points show, hosted by Josh Cohen, our experts Marion Bartoli and Ben Rothenberg analysed the first major of the season.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
tennisuptodate.com
Mladenovic calls for electronic line calling for every ball: "Injustice happens daily"
Experienced player Kristina Mladenovic has called for electronic line calling at all events because umpires are simply not good enough for this level. Mladenovic was left frustrated by her early defeat in Lyon to Petra Martic and she vented after the defeat on social media. Her frustration was mostly with the match point when a ball was called out. Mladenovic was convinced her forehand was in and in her vent, she called for electronic line calling at every event:
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
tennisuptodate.com
Evert sends best wishes to Halep as doping scandal continues: "I hope this gets resolved soon"
Chris Evert has sent her best wishes to Simona Halep who is still in the middle of her fight to prove her doping suspension was the result of an accident. Halep was shocked to find out a banned substance was found in her samples and she promised to fight to prove her innocence. Many have come out in support of Halep since then categorically rejecting any notion that she would take something illegal knowingly. Reports since then indicated that Halep might have found out how the substance entered her body and that a supplement might be at fault.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.
tennismajors.com
All of ATP Top 10 entered to play in Dubai & Acapulco next month
The first Grand Slam of the season is over and the first Masters Series event won’t take place until March but men’s tennis fans will be looking ahead eagerly to the week of February 27, which has two ATP 500 events, in Dubai and Acapulco, with all of the top 10 ranked men entered to play in either of the two events.
tennisuptodate.com
"I can't believe I let that match go": Serena Williams regrets ending career against Tomljanovic, hints at potential return
Serena Williams was very unhappy with the way her US open match against Ajla Tomljanovic went expressing regret over letting that match go. Serena Williams arrived in New York with the knowledge it would be her final event. She played a really strong tournament beating Danka Kovinic in round one and then stunning Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She faced Ajla Tomljanovic in the 3rd round and played well taking the first set.
tennisuptodate.com
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia wins two games in first set and then allows onlyone in the next two sets en route to a Lyon Open comeback win
Caroline Garcia had a really interesting time tonight at the Lyon Open losing the opening set 2-6 against van Uytvanck but then winning the next one 6-0 and then the one after 6-1. Caroline Garcia is the top seed in Lyon and many expect her to win the event in...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abierto GNP Seguros Monterrey Entry List including Garcia, Haddad-Maia, Mertens and Vekic
The WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey will feature a fairly strong lineup of players that will battle it out from February 27th till March 5th in Mexico. The event has been fairly popular among tennis players due to the excellent facilities there as well as a really passionate tennis fanbase. It will run at the end of February and by the current entry list, Caroline Garcia will be the top seed. It was won by Leylah Fernandez the last two years but she is not on the entry list right now which means we'll get a new champion here.
