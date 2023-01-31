Read full article on original website
Longmont police report: Feb. 4, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Teen sentenced to work release in deadly Boulder crash
A teenager was sentenced Friday to nine months of work release after a Boulder crash that left two people dead and another seriously injured. The driver, who was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and other charges in the crash, which killed Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49, and Ori Tsioni, 33, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.
Longmont crime report: Jan. 31, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Public meeting regarding possible changes to the Boulder County land use code
Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting regarding a potential Land Use Code update which would amend provisions for composting that is incidental to farming practices. The meeting will be held in person in Longmont on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. This potential...
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
Man arrested in New Jersey due to pictures on CO digital device
Boulder County detectives discovered photos of a 3-year-old girl on a messaging app resulting in the man’s arrest. Detectives later traced the photos to a man living in New Jersey, Jabari Amador. Amador was arrested for “producing sexual abuse material of a 3-year-old girl and sharing it on the...
Weld County cold case highlights importance of public uploading DNA
A man’s remains were found four years ago west of Fort Lupton, and because of modern DNA technology, he was identified in late 2022 as 42-year-old Douglas Wayne Jackson of Aurora, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday. A crew was surveying land near Fort Lupton in...
Good morning, Longmont!
A bit of snow in the morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, mostly cloudy.
Sentence imposed in manslaughter by fentanyl
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY, TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On March 19, 2020, police responded to a home in Lafayette after a man woke up to his girlfriend not breathing and not responding; the victim was later pronounced dead. The victim’s boyfriend told police he had bought what he believed to be oxycodone pills from Sammy Valdez. The victim, his girlfriend, took one pill before going to bed and died as a result of the defendant’s actions and deceit.
Boulder County using advanced technology to combat opioid crisis
Boulder County is using opioid settlement money to fund advanced technology that will help investigators combat the local drug crisis, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Nick Goldberger said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office is using roughly $80,000 of the county’s first year of funding on the new investigative tools Cellebrite...
Missing child: Help find Jason
Jason is a 14-year-old youth who was last seen on January 29 in the area of Horizon Parkway and Airport Road. He was last seen wearing clothes similar to the ones in the photo, according to the Longmont Police Department. Those include a brown jacket, brown shoes and dark blue jeans.
Officer wants charges dismissed in shooting of stranded man
DENVER (AP) — An attorney for one of two law enforcement officers indicted in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was stranded along a road in a small mountain town and having a “mental health crisis” last year is trying to have the charges thrown out against him.
LTE: Why we must read and talk to our babies
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Celebrate Black History Month in Boulder County
The Boulder County Commissioners recognize February 2023 as Black History Month in Boulder County and urge all residents to actively raise their own awareness of Black History, and encourage everyone to recognize the struggles, achievements, and contributions of Black Americans through local Black History Month events and to engage in action to create a fully-inclusive, anti-racist Boulder County.
COVID level moves to medium in Boulder County
More than 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 have been noted in Boulder County hospitals over the last week. This metric is one of the ones used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, to determine a community's COVID level. "The shift indicates that the risk of COVID-19 is...
Flexible workspace expansion includes Longmont location
A Longmont coworking space was part of a deal to acquire eight offices across the Front Range. Franchise group owners of Venture X and Office Evolution signed a milestone agreement acquiring eight Office Evolution locations, according to an announcement, including South Hover Longmont, Boulder, Broomfield-Interlocken, downtown Denver, Golden, DTC Greenwood Village, Lone Tree-Park Meadows and Louisville.
Department of State issued notice of permanent rulemaking
Today the Colorado Department of State issued a notice of rulemaking to consider permanent adoption of amended Elections rules. Please see the link below to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. The notice includes details concerning the subject matter of the rulemaking, the public rulemaking hearing, a statement of basis, and preliminary draft of proposed rules.
Flagstaff Academy teacher among finalists for Educator of the Year award
A teacher at Flagstaff Academy Charter School in Longmont has been named a finalist for Colorado’s 2023 Charter School Educator of the Year award. Stacy Wolff, a science teacher at Flagstaff Academy, has been recognized by the Colorado League of Charter Schools for demonstrating “significant influence in developing or maintaining a charter school, improving school accountability and performance, or driving other aspects of school excellence,” the organization said in a news release.
Longmont Sherpa among more than a dozen Mount Everest heroes who call Colorado home
When Ngawang Wangchhu Sherpa was only 13 years old, he began hiking to the Everest Base Camp, which sits roughly 3,000 feet higher than Colorado’s tallest mountain. As a member of Nepal’s Sherpa community, the young teenager’s job was to carry the luggage of mountaineers who had traveled to the mountain from around the world. Sherpas are, after all, known as the “super humans” of the Himalayas — genetic studies show their bodies contain a gene that regulates hemoglobin production and allows for more efficient use of oxygen.
Assistant living is changing, expectations need to change too
Boulder’s Golden West assistant living facility announced it will close its doors on March 4. Its closure will leave only three assisted living facilities in Boulder County that accept Medicaid as a payment option. In the last year, four other assisted living facilities in the county have either closed...
