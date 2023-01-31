ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 4, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Teen sentenced to work release in deadly Boulder crash

A teenager was sentenced Friday to nine months of work release after a Boulder crash that left two people dead and another seriously injured. The driver, who was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and other charges in the crash, which killed Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49, and Ori Tsioni, 33, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont crime report: Jan. 31, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Sentence imposed in manslaughter by fentanyl

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY, TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On March 19, 2020, police responded to a home in Lafayette after a man woke up to his girlfriend not breathing and not responding; the victim was later pronounced dead. The victim’s boyfriend told police he had bought what he believed to be oxycodone pills from Sammy Valdez. The victim, his girlfriend, took one pill before going to bed and died as a result of the defendant’s actions and deceit.
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Missing child: Help find Jason

Jason is a 14-year-old youth who was last seen on January 29 in the area of Horizon Parkway and Airport Road. He was last seen wearing clothes similar to the ones in the photo, according to the Longmont Police Department. Those include a brown jacket, brown shoes and dark blue jeans.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: Why we must read and talk to our babies

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Celebrate Black History Month in Boulder County

The Boulder County Commissioners recognize February 2023 as Black History Month in Boulder County and urge all residents to actively raise their own awareness of Black History, and encourage everyone to recognize the struggles, achievements, and contributions of Black Americans through local Black History Month events and to engage in action to create a fully-inclusive, anti-racist Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Flexible workspace expansion includes Longmont location

A Longmont coworking space was part of a deal to acquire eight offices across the Front Range. Franchise group owners of Venture X and Office Evolution signed a milestone agreement acquiring eight Office Evolution locations, according to an announcement, including South Hover Longmont, Boulder, Broomfield-Interlocken, downtown Denver, Golden, DTC Greenwood Village, Lone Tree-Park Meadows and Louisville.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Department of State issued notice of permanent rulemaking

Today the Colorado Department of State issued a notice of rulemaking to consider permanent adoption of amended Elections rules. Please see the link below to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. The notice includes details concerning the subject matter of the rulemaking, the public rulemaking hearing, a statement of basis, and preliminary draft of proposed rules.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Flagstaff Academy teacher among finalists for Educator of the Year award

A teacher at Flagstaff Academy Charter School in Longmont has been named a finalist for Colorado’s 2023 Charter School Educator of the Year award. Stacy Wolff, a science teacher at Flagstaff Academy, has been recognized by the Colorado League of Charter Schools for demonstrating “significant influence in developing or maintaining a charter school, improving school accountability and performance, or driving other aspects of school excellence,” the organization said in a news release.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Sherpa among more than a dozen Mount Everest heroes who call Colorado home

When Ngawang Wangchhu Sherpa was only 13 years old, he began hiking to the Everest Base Camp, which sits roughly 3,000 feet higher than Colorado’s tallest mountain. As a member of Nepal’s Sherpa community, the young teenager’s job was to carry the luggage of mountaineers who had traveled to the mountain from around the world. Sherpas are, after all, known as the “super humans” of the Himalayas — genetic studies show their bodies contain a gene that regulates hemoglobin production and allows for more efficient use of oxygen.
LONGMONT, CO
