MedicalXpress
Researchers use AI to personalize cancer patient treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyze different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell's survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analyzing the genetic changes in the tumor. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalize cancer patient treatments.
MedicalXpress
Using donor CAR T cells shows promise in treating myeloma patients in phase I trial
A team of medical specialists working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York has found that donated white blood cells can be used effectively as part of CAR T cell therapy to treat myeloma patients. In their study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the group gave patients...
MedicalXpress
NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards.' But who will staff them?
To tackle ever-increasing hospital waiting times, the government is reforming the way the NHS provides services. One of these reforms is the expansion of virtual wards. The goal is to treat 50,000 people a month in their homes, using remote monitoring technology. There are definite advantages to managing patients at...
MedicalXpress
Study shows Indigenous patients with autoimmune liver disease face worse symptoms and outcomes
First Nations, Métis and Inuit people with primary biliary cholangitis—a debilitating autoimmune liver disease—have more advanced symptoms at diagnosis and worse long-term outcomes than others in Canada, according to research from a nationwide monitoring project. "This autoimmune liver disease joins the collection of other autoimmune diseases with...
MedicalXpress
Leveraging allogeneic dendritic cells for neoantigen cancer vaccines
A new research perspective was published in Genes & Cancer on January 30, 2023, entitled, "Leveraging a powerful allogeneic dendritic cell line towards neoantigen-based cancer vaccines." In recent years, immunotherapy has finally found its place in the anti-cancer therapeutic arsenal, even becoming standard of care as first line treatment for...
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Genetic analysis can reduce adverse drug reactions by 30%
Patients can experience 30% fewer serious adverse reactions if their drugs are tailored to their genes, reports a study published in The Lancet. A European collaboration involving researchers from Karolinska Institutet suggests that a genetic analysis prior to drug therapy could significantly reduce suffering and health care costs. A significant...
MedicalXpress
GP numbers continue to fall but the UK isn't unique in losing family doctors
The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised to increase the UK's GP numbers by 6,000 by 2024. That target will clearly not be met. In fact, the proportion of GPs working full time in England has fallen compared with last year, according to the latest figures from NHS Digital. There were 26,706...
MedicalXpress
Common illnesses including high cholesterol prompt hunt for personalized drugs
Better tailoring prescriptions to the unique biological make-up of each patient could lead to big improvements in health. One size does not necessarily fit all. This is as true in medicine as in most other areas of life. People can react very differently to the same treatment and the results are potentially very serious.
MedicalXpress
Experimental NIH Sudan virus vaccine protects macaques
A National Institutes of Health research group with extensive experience studying ebolavirus countermeasures has successfully developed a vaccine against Sudan virus (SUDV) based on the licensed Ebola virus (EBOV) vaccine. SUDV, identified in 1976, is one of the four viruses known to cause human Ebolavirus disease. The new vaccine, VSV-SUDV, completely protected cynomolgus macaques against a lethal SUDV challenge. The findings were published in the journal The Lancet Microbe.
MedicalXpress
The possible effects of cinnamon on memory and learning
Cinnamon, the well-known aromatic spice that many of us use to bake cakes and cook savory dishes, is derived from the inner bark of Cinnamomum trees. These are evergreen trees found in the Himalayas and other mountain areas, as well as in rainforests and other forests in southern China, India and Southeast Asia.
MedicalXpress
Medication abortion TikTok videos tend to be accurate and reliable, study finds
Popular TikTok videos that highlight ways to obtain a medication abortion are typically informative and useful, according to a study led by Duke Health researchers. Duke Health researchers Jenny Wu, M.D. and Melissa Montoya, M.D., both residents in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Duke University School of Medicine, and Jonas Swartz, M.D., an assistant professor, led the study published Jan. 31 in American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.
MedicalXpress
Substance use down early in pandemic for youth, young adults
Substance use substantially decreased across nearly all substance categories in the early part of the pandemic among youths and young adults, according to a study published online Jan. 31 in JAMA Network Open. Wilson M. Compton, M.D., from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues examined whether...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies an antibody candidate for treating serious liver disease
There is currently no drug for treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which affects many people with type 2 diabetes and which can result in other serious liver diseases. A study led by researchers from Karolinska Institutet has now identified a drug candidate for the treatment of fatty liver. The preclinical study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, indicates that an antibody that blocks the protein VEGF-B presents a possible therapeutic option for fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress
Pediatric primary care on the front lines of teen mental health crisis
Teen mental health was in crisis before COVID-19. Persistent feelings of hopelessness and sadness almost doubled over a 10-year period ending in 2019, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also during this time, attempted suicide and thoughts about suicide skyrocketed among U.S. high school students.
MedicalXpress
Australia to legalise MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical use
Australia's drugs watchdog on Friday announced that psychedelic substances MDMA and psilocybin—more commonly known as ecstasy and magic mushrooms—will soon be used in the treatment of depression and post-traumatic stress. Psychiatrists will be able to prescribe the two substances from July, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said after finding...
MedicalXpress
New reassessments of how clinical trials can and should be conducted
During his reign (605 BCE–562 BCE), Nebuchadnezzar II, King of Babylon, Sumer, Akkad and all of the universe, decided that a diet consisting entirely of meat and wine ensured good health, and so ordered his subjects to eat nothing more or less. Not everyone agreed and Nebuchadnezzar, perhaps curious,...
MedicalXpress
How the absence of a protein could help people better cope with the consequences of a stroke
Astrocytes are star-shaped cells in the brain that play an important role in maintaining the blood-brain barrier, supplying nerve cells with nutrients, and removing metabolic products. At more than 50 percent, they make up the majority of glial cells, the supporting cells in the brain, which until recently were viewed as little more than a kind of "glue" holding nerve cells together. But this view has changed dramatically in recent years, especially for astrocytes.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find a link between traffic noise and tinnitus
If you live near a busy road, it may increase your stress levels and affect your sleep. When we are under stress and sleep poorly, we may be at a higher risk of developing tinnitus. In a new study with data from 3.5 million Danes, researchers from the Department of...
