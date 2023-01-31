Read full article on original website
AI helps scientists decipher cellular structures
To the untrained eye, a cryo-electron tomogram looks more like traces in sand than the detailed snapshot of a cell it is. Specialists trained in powerful microscopy techniques like cryo-electron microscopy and tomography can use these images to study the location and shape of cellular organelles and structures of large molecular complexes. As a result, researchers can gain insight into a cell's inner workings, both in healthy and diseased states.
A possible strategy for a tabletop chiral attosecond laser
When molecules form from many atoms, the atoms can combine in different ways. Two forms of the same molecule can have the same composition but have different arrangements of atoms, giving rise to isomers. Some isomers may have structures that are mirror images of each other. Such molecules are called chiral molecules. Scientists are interested in studying such molecules, for example, penicillin, because one arrangement can be a lifesaver while the other could be fatal.
Reference epigenome reveals transcription and chromatin state reprogramming during wheat embryogenesis
Embryogenesis is one of the most fundamental and remarkable processes in both animals and plants. It's amazing that after fertilization, a single maternal egg cell can develop into an organism with a multilayered body plan only in just a few weeks. Cell fate transition is largely determined by the expression of the associated genes and the epigenetic state, which can influence gene expression. There are conserved and distinct features in the cellular process for embryogenesis in animals and plants. Although many studies have been published on animal embryogenesis, gene expression and epigenetic changes during plant embryogenesis are still elusive.
Signal transmission in the immune and nervous system through NEMO
A cascade of various events is required for the transmission of signals within cells. These include several modifications of proteins to switch their function on or off. In order to ensure rapid signal transmission, signaling proteins transiently accumulate at specific sites in the cell, where they can form biomolecular condensates.
A protein structure reveals how replication of DNA coding for antibiotic resistance is initiated
In all living organisms, DNA replication is essential to ensure the genetic fidelity of the next generation. However, bacteria can also transfer genetic information horizontally to other bacteria. Many species of pathogenic bacteria have transmissible antibiotic resistance plasmids, which are often reproduced through a rolling circle replication machinery. Plasmid pMV158, which is present in the genus Streptococcus, belongs to this group. This plasmid determines resistance to tetracycline and its replication is initiated by the RepB protein.
Rabi oscillations in a stretching molecule
Over eighty years ago, Rabi oscillations were proposed to describe the strong coupling and population transfer in a two-level quantum system exposed to an oscillatory driving field. As compared to atoms, molecules have an extra degree of vibration, which adds an additional knob to the Rabi oscillations in light-molecule interactions. However, how such a laser-driven Rabi oscillation during the stretching of molecular bonds determines the kinetic energy release (KER) spectrum of dissociative fragments is still an open question.
Improved estimates of carbon sinks and sources of northern ecosystems
A new study shows that a calculation method used by international measurement networks creates a systematic bias in carbon balance estimates for northern ecosystems. The study, led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, shows that a machine learning method can be used to substantially reduce the error. A key method used...
Savanna plants show high physiological resilience to extreme drought
Extreme drought events can affect the physiological function and growth of plant. Understanding the physiological mechanisms of how plants respond to extreme drought is crucial for predicting plant performance under future climate change. In 2019, a valley savanna in Yuanjiang, China experienced an extreme drought. It provided a unique opportunity to test how woody plants of different functional groups respond physiologically to natural extreme drought.
Nano drug delivery breakthrough reveals new possibilities for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis
A recent breakthrough publication by scientists at the Masonic Medical Research Institute have discovered a novel way of treating pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive incurable disease that results in the stiffening of the lungs through scarring, using nanoparticles. "While these findings do not yet necessarily cure this disease outright, it shows...
Zebrafish research helps reveal the origins of scoliosis
University of Oregon scientists have uncovered new clues to the genetic basis for scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. Researchers in the lab of UO biology professor Dan Grimes have identified two tiny proteins that help keep the spine straight during key periods in development. Zebrafish with mutations in these proteins end up with curved spines, mimicking what's seen in people with scoliosis.
Researchers uncover a new method for generating spinning thermal radiation
Researchers at Purdue University have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of thermal radiation, uncovering a new method for generating spinning thermal radiation in a controlled and efficient manner using artificially structured surfaces, known as metasurfaces. The team, led by Zubin Jacob, Purdue's Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and...
Engineer discovers method to improve pharmaceuticals through dolphin research
In the body, crystals—made of things such as calcium or a collection of urine—form masses that can cause pain and serious health conditions. A University of Houston crystals expert, Jeffrey Rimer, Abraham E. Dukler Professor of Chemical Engineering, known globally for his seminal breakthroughs using innovative methods to control crystals to help treat malaria and kidney stones, is reporting a new method to control the growth of ammonium urate crystals, the substance known to cause kidney stones in dolphins.
Paper explores how researchers have responsibility for the stories they request and retell
Anette Bringedal Houge uses experiences from her own research projects to discuss ethical dilemmas researchers face when working on sensitive topics. "As researchers, we have the responsibility for the stories we request, are told, analyze, and retell. Do our descriptions or representations of violence provide an increased understanding of the field, the victims, the abusers, the acts of violence, the consequences of the violence and its response? Or does it only contribute to more, and quite similar, descriptions of violence? To sensationalism, where the victim becomes a character in violent narratives?" Anette Bringedal Houge says.
Snail mucus yields natural adhesive for wound healing
Land snails and their mucus were used in ancient times by Hippocrates and Pliny to treat pain associated with burns, abscesses and other wounds. Inspired by this ancient therapy, Prof. Wu Mingyi and his team at the Kunming Institute of Botany (KIB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified a natural biological adhesive from snail secretions, evaluated its in vitro adhesion properties and studied its in vivo effects on wound healing.
Development of a versatile method to synthesize functional mRNAs with diverse 5' cap structures
Synthetic mRNAs are explored rigorously for their potential as an effective genetic vector for basic research and clinical applications. Natural mRNAs have a structure on their leading (5') ends—called the 5' cap—that regulates their stability and translational activity. As such, there is a tremendous effort to devise new methods to chemically modify and generate functional 5' cap structures.
Two/quasi-two-dimensional perovskite-based heterostructures: Construction, properties and applications
Van der Waals heterostructures integrated from various two-dimensional (2D) layered materials provide fundamental building blocks for optoelectronic devices with novel functionalities, such as photovoltaic solar cells, light emitting diodes (LEDs) and photodetectors. Two-dimensional and quasi-two-dimensional perovskites (abbreviated as 2D perovskites hereafter) exhibit unique properties, such as large exciton binding energy, high photoluminescence quantum efficiency, large oscillator strengths and long carrier diffusion length, and thus are emerging candidates for next-generation optoelectronic devices.
Analyzing the relationship between olive roots and Verticillium wilt
A new method developed at the University of Córdoba has tested how substances secreted by the roots of olive trees impact infection by the Verticillium dahliae fungus, and studied its effects on different varieties of olive trees. Olive wilt is a disease caused by the fungus Verticillium dahliae, leading...
Rates of hatching failure in birds almost twice as high as previously estimated
Hatching failure rates in birds are almost twice as high as experts previously estimated, according to the largest ever study of its kind by researchers from the University of Sheffield, Institute of Zoology, and University College London (UCL). The new report, published in the journal Biological Reviews, highlights how conservationists...
Probing researchers strike gold to stop the trots in pigs
Gold nanorod probes combined with an optical microscope can now be used to detect signs of a highly contagious and lethal virus that poses a major threat to the swine industry worldwide. The state-of-the-art technology has been developed by Chinese and Australian biomedical scientists to diagnose porcine epidemic diarrhea virus...
Robots and AI team up to discover highly selective catalysts
Researchers used a chemical synthesis robot and computationally cost-effective AI model to successfully predict and validate highly selective catalysts. Their results are published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition. Artificial intelligence (AI) has made headlines recently with the advent of ChatGPT's language processing capabilities. Creating a similarly powerful tool...
