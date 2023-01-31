ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Lyonne Is Ready for Valentine’s Day in Heart-Embellished Moschino Jacket & Pointy Pumps at SiriusXM Studios

By Amina Ayoud
 5 days ago
Natasha Lyonne visited SiriusXM Studios in New York today. The "Poker Face" star was dressed in a lovey-dovey Moschino look and sharp black pumps.

Natasha Lyonne visited SiriusXM Studios in New York today. The “Poker Face” star was dressed in a lovey-dovey Moschino look and sharp black pumps.

Ready for Valentine’s Day, Lyonne’s two-piece ensemble was comprised of a black long-sleeve jacket that was fastened closed with clasps, the style adorned with large decorative hearts. The skirt was similarly made with black fabric in a high-waisted midi fit with two cartoonish hearts plastered on the front.

The campy outfit was accompanied by gold rings in varying sizes on every other finger fastened with sparkling stones and a matching necklace.

Taming her curls, Lyonne wore her usually voluminous locks straightened with the addition of thick front-facing bangs and wispy pieces that were curled inwards, framing her face.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Lyonne stepped out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the “Orange Is the New Black” star a more comfortable experience.

The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Lyonne included. Pointed-toe pumps are a classic choice that for red carpet appearances and everyday life thanks to their immense versatility and walkability.

In a similar fashion, Lyonne threw it back to the 70s while sitting down for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Lyonne wore shiny sequined zebra printed suit and sky-high platform heels.

You can often find Lyonne in a variety of colorful suits, sets and dresses featuring campy details and patterns from glamorous brands like Miu Miu and Moschino. On the footwear front, the “Russian Doll” actress usually gravitates towards thigh-high and ankle boots, mules and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Schiaparelli, Hermes and Gucci on the red carpet.

PHOTOS : Take a look at Moschino’s Spring 2023 collection.

Shop staple black heels here.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Caiolea Pumps, $145 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Cylvie Pumps, $44 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60 .

