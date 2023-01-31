Jamie Foxx And His Daughter Anelise Jam Out In London: Watch

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Marc Griffin
Talent seems to run in the family as Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Anelise, held an impressive jam session in London. On Sunday (Jan. 29), the Bishops hit Instagram with a sneak peek into Anelise’s skills, playing a rendition of the 1979 disco anthem “Good Times,” which was sampled for Sugar Hill Gang’s classic “Rapper’s Delight.”

The monochrome-shot video shows the father-daughter duo on the drums and the bass guitar, respectively, as they feed off each other’s energy. The acclaimed entertainer can be seen banging away at the drums before he nods to the videographer to focus on his child, skillfully replicating the iconic bassline.

Jamie Foxx, née Eric Marlon Bishop, 55, affectionately captioned the video, showing excitement for bonding time with his daughter. “#daddydaughtertime music vibes with my daughter in London Town! We bout to hit the road together!!! Daddy-daughter tour!!! Ya Hurd!! #anelisefoxx”

In 2020, the Any Given Sunday actor spoke about his daughter’s talents, explaining to Entertainment Weekly that Anelise had already shown signs of being a talented musician. Foxx revealed that during the pandemic quarantine, she would practice playing the piano and would be “holding.”

“My daughter [Anelise] played her piano at 4 o’clock in the morning, 11 years old, and holding,” he said. “That’s what’s been good is we have been able to connect like that. My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them. She said, ‘I am going on tour with you.’ I am blessed, we are all blessed.”

