Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
Whatever Happened To Harry Potter Actor Michael Gambon?
Since the first "Harry Potter" book was published in 1997, it has become a global phenomenon, spawning movies, video games, theme parks, and even a stage play. In 2001, the first of eight films premiered on the big screen. The series is full of unique and colorful characters, all of...
Servant: Facts Only M. Night Shyamalan's Biggest Fans Know About The Apple TV Series
As Dorothy and Sean Turner of "Servant" learn, finding good childcare can be a tricky business. But things get even trickier when the person they invite into their home to care for their son Jericho turns out to be a cultist with some pretty screwy supernatural talents. With its four...
Young Sheldon Is Possibly Retconning A Big Detail From The Big Bang Theory Canon (And That's Fine With Us)
The character of Sheldon Cooper was a highlight on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Played by Jim Parsons, Sheldon starts the series as a prickly character whose high level of intelligence is only matched by his inability to relate to people. Over the show's 12 seasons, the audience...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Toughest SNL Critique Came From Her Father
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has consistently bucked the expectations of others since the beginning of her career. Dropping out of college to pursue a career in comedy acting may seem like a good choice in retrospect, given that Louis-Dreyfus became one of the biggest stars in sitcom history, starred in several more lauded shows, and is now rounding up a team of superpowered beings in her role as Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when she left Northwestern University in 1982 at 21 years old to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live," the future was anything but certain. Plenty of "SNL" stars have faded into obscurity after leaving the stages of 30 Rockefeller.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals
The world of television is a complex and often frustrating one. TV is a collaborative medium that only works when everyone does their part. The actors are usually the most important puzzle pieces, especially when they become synonymous with a fan-favorite character. This means that whenever a show gets looked at for a potential reboot or revival, whether or not the key cast members will return becomes a major talking point. Sometimes they jump at the chance to reprise their roles, but other times, they flat-out refuse to take part.
Shameless' Laura Slade Wiggins Used A Morbid Thought To Stay In Character
To put it mildly, the Showtime hit "Shameless" isn't for the faint of heart. After all, it's a series about a poor, dysfunctional family comprised of folks who are just trying to make it in an increasingly rough world. Sure, it has its funny, heartfelt, and, of course, numerous wild moments, but at its core, it's incredibly tragic. Nevertheless, that did little to turn audiences away, seeing as viewers absolutely flocked to it during its run from 2011 to 2021. It even won a few awards in its day and secured some pretty prestigious nominations.
Kim Bodnia Sought Out Challenges While Filming The Witcher To Enhance His Energy
Netflix's "The Witcher" is known for its high fantasy setting where monsters, humans, and sorceresses battle for dominance over their world. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the main character who also happens to be a Witcher, is the finest example of a person who's not quite human and hired to deal with the monsters that threaten innocent lives. At the same time, because he's not truly human, he's also often mistreated by the people he's paid to protect.
Lady Gaga Handed Ryan Murphy A Bag Of Her Own Vomit On The AHS Set
No matter how talented they are, or how famous they've become, it's no doubt that many actors still get nervous before the start of a new production. There's a lot of pressure riding on each performance, knowing that one bad misstep could derail a career. However, when you're someone who's famous for a completely different talent than acting, stepping in front of the camera for a TV series must be much more daunting. That's what Lady Gaga had to face when she started filming "American Horror Story," and her reaction to her nerves was purely involuntary.
The 60 Minutes Segment That Had Viewers Talking About A Murder She Wrote Reboot
Despite her obvious talent, Angela Lansbury was known as more of a character actress than a Hollywood one at the beginning of her career, but that changed after she landed the role of mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote." The show was a massive hit for the CBS network. As reported by PBS, the series raked in ratings for years. Lansbury still holds the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series, as well as the most Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series. Playing Jessica Fletcher was the first time Lansbury got to take center stage as the leading lady, so she was naturally devastated when the show was cancelled.
Emma D'Arcy's Favorite Olivia Cooke Scene From House Of The Dragon Season 1 Is All About The Eyes
The success of "House of the Dragon" clearly shows that there's plenty of gas left in the tank for HBO's adaptations and collaborations with author George R.R. Martin's many dark fantasy works. Despite the hair-splittingly divisive reaction to the final two truncated seasons of "Game of Thrones," it seems that the franchise hasn't quite lost the goodwill of fans yet as the new series has garnered HBO its biggest premiere ever (via Warner Media).
Chris Parnell Describes Watching Rick And Morty As A 'Treat'
Since its debut in late 2013, "Rick and Morty" has given TV fans everywhere something to be excited about when turning on the tube. The adult animated sci-fi comedy, which follows the intergalactic misadventures of a mad scientist (voiced by Justin Roiland) and his neurotic grandson (also voiced by Roiland) has garnered a reputation for its special brand of storytelling that blends absurd humor with a surprisingly hearty dosage of existential dread, making it stand out from its contemporaries.
How Paul Rudd Behaved On The Set Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, According To Carrie Coon
With "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," director Jason Reitman took on the challenge of (soft) rebooting a franchise that, for many years, had felt directionless. After the 2016 female-led reboot "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" got mixed reviews and faltered at the box office, fans weren't sure if there was still life left in "Ghostbusters." To be fair to "Answer the Call," many fans were overly critical of it because it attempted to remake an '80s classic while trying to be something new and fresh. But with the taste of its failure fresh in mind, "Afterlife" faced a huge uphill struggle.
Shameless' Nichole Sakura Never Imagined Amanda Would Become So Involved With Lip
Throughout its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" narratives provided no particular shortage of love interests for the various members of the Gallagher family. And as any fan of the series might be quick to point out, hooking up with a Gallagher was, more often than not, a prescription for heartbreak, if not an outright ticket for emotional humiliation.
