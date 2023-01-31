ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Money

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...

