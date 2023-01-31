Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Winter Haven breaks ground on first affordable housing complex
The city of Winter Haven partnered with Blue Sky Communities developer to pull together $27 million in funding to help with the housing crisis.
Reports: You can rent Tom Brady's Davis Islands home for $60K a month
TAMPA, Fla. — As legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady bids farewell to Tampa Bay, he leaves us with a Super Bowl championship, endless memories — and a chance to live in his swanky Davis Islands house. That's right. According to multiple reports, you can rent the spot Brady...
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Meet the 2 Tampa Bay-area rescue pups taking the field in Puppy Bowl XIX
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone who likes watching the annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, you'll get to see two Tampa Bay-area rescue pups take the field this year. Max and Nancy, both rescued by local animal rescue group Compassion Kind in St. Petersburg, will make their national television debut in February for Puppy Bowl XIX.
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
Person shot during carjacking near Tampa: HCSO
A person was shot during an apparent carjacking near Tampa on Saturday.
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
Howard Frankland Bridge to close southbound lanes overnight Monday
TAMPA, Fla. — Heads up, drivers. The Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed overnight Monday for construction. The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 over the bridge will be shut down from 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. No southbound traffic will be allowed from...
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Hillsborough County hits $1B in hotel revenue for 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — It was a record-breaking year for Hillsborough County hotels in 2022. The county ended the year with a whopping $1,020,315,314 in taxable hotel revenue — a 43.1% increase from the year before. Visit Tampa Bay shared the achievement in a news release, adding that the county surpassed a five-year tourism goal in just three years.
Hines, Tampa Bay Rays selected as Historic Gas Plant District developer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A major development plan in downtown St. Petersburg, years in the making, is now moving forward. On Monday morning, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch took a major step in redeveloping the Historic Gas Plant District, an approximate 86-acre plot of land where Tropicana Field sits. He selected the development team that will lead the project.
Oh sheep! Animals originally thought to be goats rescued from traffic on I-4
TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after pirates invaded Tampa during Gasparilla, a much smaller, cuter invasion took place in what the Tampa Police Department is calling "Goatsparilla." Drivers spotted what was originally thought to be a mother goat and her two kids "wandering toward I-4 earlier this week," the...
Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
See RSVP information for 10 Tampa Bay's Black History Month special, community conversation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — February is Black History Month. And this year, 10 Tampa Bay is taking an in-depth look at Black history across our area and the community's strides to honor the past and create a thriving future. Watch our special, "Our Heart, Our Hope, Our History," at...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2