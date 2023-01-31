Read full article on original website
WITN
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
WITN
North Pitt’s Ni’Jay Lee Celebrates ECSU football scholarship with friends and family
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day is Wednesday for high school football players but they started celebrating a day early at North Pitt. Ni’Jay Lee the Panthers star wide receiver is heading to play for Elizabeth City State next year. He said staying home is nice and he never thought he would be a college football player.
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
WITN
WITN
South Lenoir senior chosen for Presidential Scholars program
KINSTON , N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High senior has been named a US Presidential Scholars nominee. David Phillippe was one of 19 chosen for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program from across the country. Phillippe was ranked number 1 in academic success at South Lenoir High School. Lenoir...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
WITN
J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory. Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall. “Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”
Hope is Alive opens men’s recovery home in Greenville
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home through Hope is Alive Ministries. It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28. “The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, […]
WNCT
People and places: If you're looking for cheese biscuits, look no further than C.D.'s Grill
On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch, and much more. People and places: If you’re looking for cheese biscuits, …. On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch, and much more. Jury duty scams...
WITN
Wilson County farmer offers ‘Goat-Gram’ delivery this Valentine’s Day
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hoping to bring your Valentine’s Day to a whole new level?. Forget about the flowers and chocolates. Get your loved one a visit from a goat. A farmer in the east is making that unique token of love, a dream come true for animal lovers.
WNCT
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. mad max’s laboratory.
WITN
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
WITN
ECU hosts first ever Black History Art Exhibit for students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The walls of Ledonia Wright Cultural Center were full of pieces of art on Wednesday night, as East Carolina University held the first student Black History Art Exhibit. The exhibit gives artists the platform to create artwork that brings attention to the topic of black resistance. Shari...
WITN
Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
WITN
Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ve seen them outside your neighborhood groceries, big box stores, and churches. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season!. This year you can get your favorites like always, however, you also have a new option for the 2023 season:...
WITN
WITN
Goyette named as Kinston’s new police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston has a new police chief. City Manager Rhonda Barwick announced late this afternoon that Keith Goyette has been promoted to chief. Goyette has been serving as interim police chief since October when Jenee Spencer retired. She was also an interim chief. Following his swearing-in, he...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
