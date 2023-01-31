ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

South Lenoir senior chosen for Presidential Scholars program

KINSTON , N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High senior has been named a US Presidential Scholars nominee. David Phillippe was one of 19 chosen for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program from across the country. Phillippe was ranked number 1 in academic success at South Lenoir High School. Lenoir...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory. Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall. “Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hope is Alive opens men’s recovery home in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home through Hope is Alive Ministries. It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28. “The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU hosts first ever Black History Art Exhibit for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The walls of Ledonia Wright Cultural Center were full of pieces of art on Wednesday night, as East Carolina University held the first student Black History Art Exhibit. The exhibit gives artists the platform to create artwork that brings attention to the topic of black resistance. Shari...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ve seen them outside your neighborhood groceries, big box stores, and churches. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season!. This year you can get your favorites like always, however, you also have a new option for the 2023 season:...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Goyette named as Kinston’s new police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston has a new police chief. City Manager Rhonda Barwick announced late this afternoon that Keith Goyette has been promoted to chief. Goyette has been serving as interim police chief since October when Jenee Spencer retired. She was also an interim chief. Following his swearing-in, he...
