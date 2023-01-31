Read full article on original website
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
abovethelaw.com
USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses
The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
CNBC
The 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $200,000
Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
Need A Change Of Pace? How About A Job In The Cannabis Industry? New Report Has The Lowdown
Vangst, a leading cannabis industry staffing platform, released a new report, '2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide,' which highlights 2022 weed salaries and the diversity trends in the industry, including employee benefits trends as well as industry predictions for 2023. "This year we saw salaries increase across the board, companies continue...
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
msn.com
The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.
Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the nation’s population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
BREEAM USA’s Sustainable Year in Review: Certification Issuance for U.S.-Based Assets Grows by Over 155%
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- BREEAM, the globally recognized leader for sustainable building assessment and certification developed by BRE Global (‘BRE’), today announced robust growth of BREEAM-certified assets in the United States in 2022, reporting a nearly 160 percent increase in total certifications issued year over year. Launched in 1990, BREEAM is the world’s most comprehensive and only science-backed standard for the sustainable commercial real estate sector, which has in turn led to rapid adoption amongst national development and property management leaders as it continues its U.S. expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005572/en/ (Graphic: BREEAM USA)
salestechstar.com
Kfir Granit Joins ScoutCam as Senior General Counsel, Contracts and Sales
Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, take a leading role in contract negotiations, and provide support to sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam, a leading provider of Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, announced the appointment of Kfir Granit as senior general counsel, contracts and sales. In this role, Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, facilitate partnerships, take a leading role in contract negotiations, identify risks in various business opportunities and mitigate them and provide consistent support to the sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam’s advanced product portfolio includes video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, energy and healthcare industries.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Interest in solar apprenticeship expands in response to IRA
The apprenticeship requirement of the IRA requires that any U.S. taxpayer who employs four or more people must also employ at least one qualified apprentice. And, depending on when construction begins on a project, a certain journeyman to apprenticeship ratio must be met. In a recent Solar Energy Industries Association...
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
BioMed Realty Announces 2022 ESG Achievements: Portfolio Receives GRESB and LEED Recognitions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- BioMed Realty, a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, today provided a recap of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005398/en/ GRESB
FOX 11 and 41
La Casa Hogar to offer citizenship legal clinic
YAKIMA, Wash. – La Casa Hogar will host a citizenship legal clinic on Saturday February 4 to help Yakima Valley residents in the application process for U.S citizenship. At the event, interested applicants can receive assistance in the process for $835, less than an attorney would charge. La Casa...
CBC News
Alberta has updated its Police Act, but the work to improve policing rules isn't done yet
Late last year, Alberta's United Conservative Party government amended the provincial Police Act, marking the first major effort to modernize the legislation in more than three decades. The update followed years of review through consultations with stakeholders, including police associations, First Nations and municipalities. The amendment act, which was proclaimed...
Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
accessinternational.media
Italian rental company offers loans to struggling employees
Italian rental firm Mollo Noleggio has offered its employees loans of up to €2,000 to help ease the financial strain of rising energy prices and the cost of living. The company’s 400 employees, who are referred to by Mollo Noleggio as “collaborators”, had until the end of January 2023 to request the funds.
What Is Corporate Housing, Exactly?
If your company asks you to temporarily relocate to a new branch in another state or collaborate with international coworkers on a long-term project, they may offer to help find you a place to live in that location. Though they may simply book you a hotel room, your employer may...
