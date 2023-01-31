Read full article on original website
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
SLO County gas prices surging, find the best prices
Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise despite typically lower gas prices during the winter months. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $4.93, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
Fire damages shed in Arroyo Grande
A fire damaged a large shed in Arroyo Grande on Saturday evening creating a plume of smoke, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire on the 500 block of Carol Place. Firefighter arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames. Firefighters...
February meal, happy hour and other SLO County specials
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community
Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name
MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
SLO McLintocks’ temporarily closes over liquor license suspension
F. McLintocks’ Saloon and Dining House in downtown San Luis Obispo has temporarily closed after the state of California suspended its liquor license. McLintocks’ closed its bar and restaurant on Higuera Street, rather than operating without alcohol. California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended McLintocks’ license for multiple...
SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton
A female driver was transported to Marion Medical Center with minor injuries following a car rollover on HWY 101 north a half mile south of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Police ask public help in finding missing 14-year-old, Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona
Police said Cabrera Corona is 5'8" and 120lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, white long sleeve shirt, gray zip up jacket, black pants and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The post Lompoc Police ask public help in finding missing 14-year-old, Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed
A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woods Humane Society hosts $14 adoption special until Feb. 14
Woods Humane Society is reducing adoption fees to $14 beginning Feb. 1 until Feb. 14 in honor of the season of love. The post Woods Humane Society hosts $14 adoption special until Feb. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Opens Today
We took friends from out of town to lunch at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos yesterday, and the friendly staff told us that the first guests check in today. I’ll likely go stay there sometime to do a full review. In the meantime, know that the Tavern restaurant is very handsome, particularly during the day, with light pouring in through all the windows; it’s serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and the breakfast and lunch menus have been posted online); and the Felix & Feed coffee bar, in the same building, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lots of appealing seating. We were encouraged to stroll the grounds, so we did. The 67-room resort looks sharp, and the pool area is a total winner, but of course it’ll only be nicer once the landscaping fills in. (Are the room/building numbers a reference to horse culture? They sure seem clunky to me.)
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect
Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
Lompoc Police asking for help in search for missing juvenile
Police say 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona was reported missing by his parents on January 27 after leaving the home that night and not returning.
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
Bicyclist hit, injured in Santa Maria
A bicyclist was hit by a truck in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
