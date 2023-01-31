Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens charged in West Garfield Park armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old and 15-year-old boy were charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in West Garfield Park Saturday. Police say the two boys were arrested on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after allegedly stealing a car from a 39-year-old woman less than an hour earlier. They were armed when...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for stabbing someone on CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for attacking someone on a CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police said Jay Brown, 66, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing a man, 47, on a train on South Austin around 4:45 a.m. There is no information...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old woman in 2020
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman on the West Side in 2020. Police say James Armstrong, 26, was arrested Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old woman. Armstrong allegedly shot her on Dec, 20 at 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in abdomen in Chicago's Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on Sunday night. The shooting happened on West 55th near South Kedzie at about 6:27 p.m. The victim, 25, was standing outside when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in good condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
3 wounded, 2 critically in Southwest Side shooting
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, two were critically wounded after a man opened fire at a moving car on Chicago Southwest Side Saturday night. Police say a man traveling in a dark-colored Dodge Charger fired shots at a vehicle driving parallel to him just after 10 p.m. in the 3400 West 79th Street in Ashburn.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora Police shot a person who charged at an officer with knives, police say
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora Police shot a person who they said was armed with knives on Sunday. The person was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said they were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue for a report of "a subject armed with multiple knives and making threats towards people on scene."
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in fire at abandon building on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a fire in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning. Fire officials responded to a blaze in a building located at 6401 South Whipple Street around 4:30 a.m. The two and a half story building was believed to be vacant, but a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder for South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for attempted murder after a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting on the South Side last month. Police say Markis Smith, 23, was arrested on Thursday for shooting and seriously wounding a woman on Jan. 29 in the 2500 block of East 67th Street in South Shore.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was shot at by someone in a silver sedan around 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street. The suspect fled eastbound on Lexington Street....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 43-year-old man was found inside a crashed car on Chicago's West Side fatally shot Friday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle that struck a parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin. He was transported to Mount...
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing
CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a red sedan was headed south in the northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive in the 3300 block when it hit a dark-colored SUV that was traveling north. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man pinned victim against CTA pillar while his cousin stabbed him in the upper body: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in a deadly robbery in the Loop last fall that killed a chef as he left a restaurant where he worked. Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. on murder and armed robbery charges in the stabbing death of Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6.
