Star Wars Day comes to Winterhaven with special guests

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're a fan of the "Star Wars" franchise, then you are in for a treat.

On Saturday, February 4th, the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (ISDRA) will co-sponsor a Star Wars Day event; located at Buttercup Ranger Station in Winterhaven, 6808 Gray's Well exit, off of Interstate 8.

Lee Kohse Photo Courtesy: Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area

In addition, LANDS will welcome two special guests: artist Lee Kohse and Stephen Costantino . Kohse provided artwork for the franchise while Costantino played a Gammorean Guard in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi .

Castantino will also discuss what it was like to have filmed "Return of the Jedi" on the Imperial Valley set in 1982.

Courtesy: Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area

Furthermore, the event will start at noon and various activities, include a fan art exhibit, will run until 4:00pm. Following that will be an hour-long Q&A session with Kohse and Costantino. Then at 5:00pm will be a showing of Return of the Jedi .

If you want to read more about the event, or more about the special guests, then read the press release below.

