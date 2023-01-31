Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Council approves $12.5 million settlement, ending property disagreement nearly a decade old
Hanford’s City Council approved a legal settlement during a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31 which would pay Helena Agri-Enterprises $12.5 million, officially ending a case brought against the City six years ago caused by a property disagreement. In 2014, Helena Agri-Enterprises wanted to expand their facility on East Lacey...
sjvsun.com
Bredefeld’s in, Patterson’s retiring amid fight for Fresno’s best political real estate
The fight for Fresno County’s most popular piece of political real estate – its second Supervisorial District – has been a hotbed of activity Saturday with two would-be contenders making their moves. Saturday, Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld and Asm. Jim Patterson (R–Fresno) shook up the landscape...
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
One million dollars in funding available for small business owners in Fresno
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation and the City of Fresno are looking to help small business owners who are financially struggling or behind on bills.
calcoastnews.com
California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA
In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
goldrushcam.com
Grand Jury Charges Fresno, California Hairstylist for Alleged Multimillion-Dollar Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu-Based Physician
February 2, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his. death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20...
DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud
LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced […]
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
Washington Examiner
Newsom can't see that California's soft-on-crime laws are deadly
A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.
Local non-profit and recovery center rises from the ashes and starts to rebuild
It's a new beginning at the Lighthouse Recovery Center and Program in Downtown Fresno.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Announce Arrest of Two Juveniles for Possession of Two Loaded Privately Manufactured Firearms
February 2, 2023 - Fresno Police Department officials report Southeast DST officers contacted two juvenile males in a vehicle near Peach Avenue and Huntington Avenue. During the contact, both males were found to be active gang members and on juvenile probation. The driver was unlicensed. During the inventory prior to...
Water delivered to Friant community as boil water advisory continues
Communities near Millerton Lake remain under a boil water advisory issued nearly two weeks ago.
Fresno couple accused of stealing millions of dollars while posing as caregivers
A Fresno hairstylist and his girlfriend are accused of stealing millions of dollars from a mentally ill man while posing as his caregivers.
Tulare County settles $32 million child negligence case
Tulare County has agreed to pay $32 million to a Lindsay family after the family's lawyer says an infant boy suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the county's Child Welfare Services' failure to respond to reports of child abuse.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno State ag student following in family footsteps
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – For many people around the Valley, farming is a tradition that is carried on through generations. Annika Austin is a third-generation farmer that is forging her own path at Fresno State. Austin says she knew early in life that she wanted a career in farming.
thesungazette.com
Krstic caps historic career in Farmersville
Farmersville Police Chief Mario Krstic will retire this month as the longest active police chief in the state, a beloved figure in the community, and a mentor for nearly every corner of city hall. Farmersville – Farmersville’s beloved police chief will serve the city for the last time on Valentine’s...
City of Madera seeing increase of fentanyl overdose calls in last few days, police say
The city of Madera is seeing an increase in overdose calls in the last few days according to police.
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
Local high school holds fundraiser for fallen police officer
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Honoring the life of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, the Sierra Pacific girl’s basketball team and the Hanford Police Department held a collection drive during Friday’s game against Reedley High School. “It’s very sentimental in our city right now knowing we […]
