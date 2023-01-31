ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citrustv.com

Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse Starts Season off Strong with 7-5 Win over Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse team was more than happy to wipe the slate clean and start anew. The Orange (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened their season with a win against the Vermont Catamounts (0-1, 0-0 America East Conference) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. It’s an entirely...
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Prevails Over Drexel 4-2 To Remain Undefeated

PHILADELPHIA, PA – In its first road trip of the season, Syracuse Tennis got the job done in a 4-2 win over Drexel to improve to 5-0 on the season. Today’s dual had an interesting twist as only five players were available for Drexel. Since the Dragons were short handed, they could only field two doubles teams. As a result, Syracuse Head Coach Younes Limam mixed things up, pairing Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya for #1 Doubles. They fell to Renata Lombera and Lorie Lemongo 7-6.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy