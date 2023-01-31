PHILADELPHIA, PA – In its first road trip of the season, Syracuse Tennis got the job done in a 4-2 win over Drexel to improve to 5-0 on the season. Today’s dual had an interesting twist as only five players were available for Drexel. Since the Dragons were short handed, they could only field two doubles teams. As a result, Syracuse Head Coach Younes Limam mixed things up, pairing Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya for #1 Doubles. They fell to Renata Lombera and Lorie Lemongo 7-6.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO