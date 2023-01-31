ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Williams not retiring, “for sure” returning to 49ers in 2023

Trent Williams is done pondering his immediate NFL future. This past week, the offensive tackle hinted that he might be considering calling it a career, but just days later, he sounds pretty confident that he will return for the 2023 season. While participating in Saturday's Pro Bowl games, Williams was...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Offseason Preview

(Episode 212) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi give Tom Brady his props after he officially announced his retirement from the NFL, how big his impact was on the game, what the QB room should look like next season, who should replace DeMeco Ryans and more!. The audio...
Will Jake Brendel be the Center of Attention for the 49ers?

San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel went from being undrafted to the starting center of the 49ers. He ranked 11th in blocking amongst 50 centers in NFL, per Pro Football Focus. In his first entire season as a starter, Brendel has given up 14 pressures (one sack, three hits, and ten hurries). He had the opportunity of snapping the ball to not one, not two, not three, but four quarterbacks during the same season. Jake is unique, memorable, and, most important, a trustworthy person to have on a championship team.
Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
