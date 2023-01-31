Read full article on original website
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin in rare territory, 56% approval, Virginia ascending
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the first top Republican elected statewide since the commonwealth turned blue in 2013, has moved into rare territory with a high enough approval rating to bolster his pro-parent, anti-tax agenda. In the latest Mason Dixon survey, Youngkin has a 56% approval rating, his highest in a...
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
thenewsprogress.com
Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
shoredailynews.com
New Trooper assigned to the Eastern Shore
RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Among the new...
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
WSET
'It's been a journey:' Virginians battling years to get unemployment benefits
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
thenewsprogress.com
Baking a Bigger and Better Pie
When focusing on economic development, experts talk about the jobs that will be created and what the average pay will be. The specialist in this field also focus on the amount of money the prospect will invest. From these sets of numbers, depending on the industry or business, a multiplying factor is computed of how that industry will build the economy of the community.
'Human error' leads to $200+ million Virginia schools shortfall
The Virginia Department of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected.
Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
‘Alarming and concerning’: Leaders take action after spike in school weapon incidents in Central Virginia
A total of 32 weapons and four guns have been recovered from Henrico schools so far this school year. During the 2021-2022 school year, 87 weapons were recovered from the school district -- including nine guns. Cashwell says the increase in cases over the last two years has made it clear that things need to change.
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
Courthouse News Service
Virginia prepares for special election with national implications
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
WDBJ7.com
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
