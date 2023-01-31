ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase City, VA

Washington Examiner

Glenn Youngkin in rare territory, 56% approval, Virginia ascending

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the first top Republican elected statewide since the commonwealth turned blue in 2013, has moved into rare territory with a high enough approval rating to bolster his pro-parent, anti-tax agenda. In the latest Mason Dixon survey, Youngkin has a 56% approval rating, his highest in a...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
BRODNAX, VA
shoredailynews.com

New Trooper assigned to the Eastern Shore

RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Among the new...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Baking a Bigger and Better Pie

When focusing on economic development, experts talk about the jobs that will be created and what the average pay will be. The specialist in this field also focus on the amount of money the prospect will invest. From these sets of numbers, depending on the industry or business, a multiplying factor is computed of how that industry will build the economy of the community.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
ROANOKE, VA
poolesvillepulse.org

“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues

White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
POOLESVILLE, MD
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Courthouse News Service

Virginia prepares for special election with national implications

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Fiber cut affects some Verizon service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
LAMBSBURG, VA

