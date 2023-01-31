Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
kelo.com
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
dakotanewsnow.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington & O’Gorman get comfortable victories
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of AA ranked girls’ basketball teams backed up their high ranking with wins on Friday night. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:. -#2AA Washington rolling past visiting Watertown 49-36 -#5AA O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch scoring 22 points to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera receives BIG funding to increase access to mental health services
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Behavioral health will play a larger role in primary care visits at Avera in Brookings County, thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the South Dakota Community Foundation. The foundation’s Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) program aims to support community-based problem solving in South Dakota....
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson...
dakotanewsnow.com
“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit basketball teams best Bison
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP. South Dakota State and North Dakota State needed all 40 minutes in Frost Arena on Saturday to see who’d take the latest edition of the rivalry between the two sides in men’s basketball, but the Jackrabbits were carried by a season-high crowd of 3,031 fans and eventually closed out a 90-85 victory over the Bison.
Comments / 0