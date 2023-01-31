ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

kelo.com

Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home

VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera receives BIG funding to increase access to mental health services

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Behavioral health will play a larger role in primary care visits at Avera in Brookings County, thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the South Dakota Community Foundation. The foundation’s Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) program aims to support community-based problem solving in South Dakota....
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit basketball teams best Bison

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP. South Dakota State and North Dakota State needed all 40 minutes in Frost Arena on Saturday to see who’d take the latest edition of the rivalry between the two sides in men’s basketball, but the Jackrabbits were carried by a season-high crowd of 3,031 fans and eventually closed out a 90-85 victory over the Bison.
BROOKINGS, SD

