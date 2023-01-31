ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLTX.com

Chilly, rainy South Carolina weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be a chilly, wet day across the Midlands. Rain will continue to build into the area. Showers will become widespread with moderate to heavy rain possible this evening through early Friday morning. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area by Friday afternoon. Some sunshine is expected Friday. The weekend will start off mainly sunny and cool.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
97X

South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Grand Strand area receives $575K from federal grant to help make roads safer

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – An organization that develops transportation plans for the Grand Strand area will be getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant money. The Department of Transportation announced $800 million in grant awards for over 500 projects through a new Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The funding addresses needs such as redesigned roads and better sidewalks and crosswalks to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roads.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March

In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. mad max’s laboratory.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRDW-TV

Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 501 Mini Mart in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jacket in Monday night’s drawing, but someone did buy a Double Play ticket worth $50,000 at the 501 Mini Mart in Conway, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Another winner ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Circle K store on St. Andrews Road […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina to receive $20 million to improve rural electric infrastructure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding to improve rural infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, announced a nationwide investment of $2.7 billion aimed at helping 64 electric cooperatives and utilities. The modernization project will expand rural electric grids and increase security.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

