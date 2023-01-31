Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Chilly, rainy South Carolina weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be a chilly, wet day across the Midlands. Rain will continue to build into the area. Showers will become widespread with moderate to heavy rain possible this evening through early Friday morning. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area by Friday afternoon. Some sunshine is expected Friday. The weekend will start off mainly sunny and cool.
WYFF4.com
Where is the snow? Chris Justus talks about how long it's been and if he expects snow this winter
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Where is the snow this winter in South Carolina?. It's a question a lot of you have been asking. Some hope it will snow, others hope it stays away. So what does Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus say?. (Watch his full explanation above) Chris said it's been...
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this week
Sadly, another grocery store in South Carolina has closed its doors this week. Read on to learn more. Sunday, January 29, 2023, was the last day the Piggly Wiggly grocery store located at 760 US-378 in Lexington was open to the public, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
WMBF
Grand Strand area receives $575K from federal grant to help make roads safer
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – An organization that develops transportation plans for the Grand Strand area will be getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant money. The Department of Transportation announced $800 million in grant awards for over 500 projects through a new Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The funding addresses needs such as redesigned roads and better sidewalks and crosswalks to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roads.
WYFF4.com
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
WNCT
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. mad max’s laboratory.
WRDW-TV
Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
power98fm.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
WMBF
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
U-Haul driver faces charges after crashing during pursuit on Dick Pond Road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is in jail accused of burglary and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed the U-Haul truck he was driving on Dick Pond Road, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. David Anthony Todd, 32, was taken into custody on Jan. 18 […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
South Carolina has 3rd-highest rent-to-income ratio increase, statistics show
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has had the third-highest increase in rent-to-income ratio over the last three years, according to statistics from Moody’s Analytics. Statistics show that the national average rent-to-income ratio hit a 20-year high. This means people are spending more of their income on rent than they have in 20 years. One […]
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 501 Mini Mart in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jacket in Monday night’s drawing, but someone did buy a Double Play ticket worth $50,000 at the 501 Mini Mart in Conway, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Another winner ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Circle K store on St. Andrews Road […]
WMBF
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
Woman’s ‘gut feeling’ leads to $500,000 lottery win in Aynor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina to receive $20 million to improve rural electric infrastructure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding to improve rural infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, announced a nationwide investment of $2.7 billion aimed at helping 64 electric cooperatives and utilities. The modernization project will expand rural electric grids and increase security.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
