Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 15, 2022. When life gets hard, sometimes the best way to cope is to laugh at your own problems. And let's face it, these are some pretty bleak times and we could use some humor. Stephen Beals has been drawing from everyday issues to create art that is both funny and in some ways dark. Beals has always had a deep interest in comics and has been working "out of pure love for the art form," reported Bored Panda. He titles his comics "Adult Children" and said it was because "adulthood seems to be a myth we tell children in order to get them to behave." Beals draws from all walks of life and into everyday situations in the retail sector. The retail industry is one of the most overworked and underpaid sectors in America, and many employees are becoming disillusioned with not just work but also life.

1 DAY AGO