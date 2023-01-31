Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Adams State breaks ground for mechanical engineering addition
ALAMOSA — Adams State University held a groundbreaking Thursday morning, Feb. 2, for a $1.6 million addition to William Porter Hall. Participating in the ceremony were Ken Marquez, Adams State El Centro Sierra Blanca Grant project director; Margaret Doell, Adams State Academic Affairs associate vice president; Logan Semones, Adams State/CSU mechanical engineering student; Erin Minks, regional representative for Senator Michael Bennet; Kent Buchanan, Adams State Academic Affairs vice president; Marshall Tringham, Alcon Construction; Adams State interim President David Tandberg; Matt Nehring, director of CSU/Adams State mechanical engineering program; Scott Clayton, Colorado State University Undergraduate Teaching Labs Engineer; and Billy, Adams State mascot.
Alamosa Valley Courier
City closer to funding for Hunt Ave. Cultural Trail
ALAMOSA — Alamosa City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing the city to enter into an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation for a $1.2 million grant devoted to the Hunt Avenue Cultural Trail. The funding, awarded as part of the “Revitalize Main...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Lucy Jaramillo turns 100
CONEJOS — Jan. 28 was a special day — Lucy Jaramillo of Conejos turned 100 years old. She still lives on her family farm, Jaramillo Vista Ranch. The parish hall at Our Lady of the Guadalupe Church in Conejos was filled with five generations to celebrate the milestone. Relatives came from New Jersey, Florida, New Mexico, Georgia, and Colorado to celebrate Miss Lucy's life.
