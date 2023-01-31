CONEJOS — Jan. 28 was a special day — Lucy Jaramillo of Conejos turned 100 years old. She still lives on her family farm, Jaramillo Vista Ranch. The parish hall at Our Lady of the Guadalupe Church in Conejos was filled with five generations to celebrate the milestone. Relatives came from New Jersey, Florida, New Mexico, Georgia, and Colorado to celebrate Miss Lucy's life.

CONEJOS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO