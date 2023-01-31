ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

James Winford Mills – Service 2/6/23 At 11 A.M.

James Winford Mills of Fredericktown died Friday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Monday morning at 11 in the Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation for James Mills is Sunday evening from 5 until 8 at the...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Denna Fetters – Service 2/5/23 2 p.m.

Denna Fetters of Farmington died February 1st at the age of 80. The funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until the time of service at 2.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Donna Black – Service 2/4/23 11 a.m.

Donna Black of Bonne Terre died January 30th at the age of 75. The funeral service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will be held Friday (2/3) evening from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 to 11.
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

North County’s Jobe Smith to Southwest Baptist

(Bonne Terre) North County’s Jobe Smith has been leaving Southeast Missouri defenders in the dust for years. Now it will be up to defenders in the Great Lakes Valley Conference to track him down. Smith recently committed to play college football for NCAA Division Two Southwest Baptist in Bolivar.
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Judith Propes – Service 1pm 2/4/23

Judith Propes of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Pendleton United Baptist Church in Farmington with burial in Old Pendleton Cemetery. Visitation for Judith Propes will be 10 to 1 Saturday at Pendleton United Baptist Church.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro Beats Festus in Triple Overtime 105-102

(HILLSBORO) In a game heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and mymoinfo dot com, the Hillsboro Hawks watched a 17 point lead evaporate midway in the fourth quarter but were able to outlast the Festus Tigers 105-102 in triple overtime. Noah Holland of the Hawks tied a single game school scoring record of 50 points as the record holder Mark Steighorst watched from the stands. Steighorst set the record when he played for his father Gene in 1971.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Michael Paul Civey – Service 2/4/23 At 5 P.M.

Michael Paul Civey of Caledonia died Tuesday at the age of 54. A memorial service will be held Saturday evening at 5 o’clock at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Michael Civey is Saturday afternoon from 3 until 5 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
CALEDONIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured in Crawford County Crash

(Steelville) Two people were injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 304 West Highway 8 just west of Steelville when a Mazda van driven by 22-year-old Aleczander Thunder-Mathews of Steelville suffered a blown tire on the van he was driving.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy