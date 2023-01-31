(HILLSBORO) In a game heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and mymoinfo dot com, the Hillsboro Hawks watched a 17 point lead evaporate midway in the fourth quarter but were able to outlast the Festus Tigers 105-102 in triple overtime. Noah Holland of the Hawks tied a single game school scoring record of 50 points as the record holder Mark Steighorst watched from the stands. Steighorst set the record when he played for his father Gene in 1971.

