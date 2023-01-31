Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and PricesmaltaAustin, TX
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers WATCH: Bills, Packers QBs Share ‘Bro’ Moment at Pebble Beach
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills weren't kind to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past season, as the Bills came away with a convincing 27-17 win on Oct. 30 to give the Pack their fourth loss of what turned into a five-game slump. But as the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The “Poison” that is Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown
PHILADELPHIA – For the first time in who knows how long, draft season won’t be dominated by which receiver the Eagles should take in the first or second round. They area good to go at that position. Drafting DeVonta Smith, after trading up with the Cowboys to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Storylines, with Craziness of Opening Night on Tap from Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl week is here, with the Eagles-Chiefs landing in Arizona on Sunday. The craziness will ramp up Monday night when Opening Night is held. It’s where media from around the world can fire questions – most times silly ones – at players. At Super Bowl XXIX...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers’ Brian Flores Late Addition to Cardinals Second-Round HC Interviews
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is expected to complete a second-round interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flores could be considered a late addition to the second round after multiple names were reported to be on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Buccaneers assistant coach hired by AFC Franchise
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a plethora of coaching changes in January following an early exit in the 2023 playoffs. The franchise chose to move on from six assistant coaches with three other members of the staff electing to retire. Among the moves made by the Buccaneers was firing assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in league history.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adams: Reunion With Rodgers Would Be ‘Dream Scenario’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Perhaps Davante Adams was trolling fans by tweeting he was house shopping – an obvious nod to Aaron Rodgers telling a golf fan that Adams should buy him a house as part of reuniting All-Pro receiver and legendary quarterback. But there was no trolling...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview with Cardinals for Head Coaching Vacancy
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reports. Kafka just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator after serving in various roles on Andy Reid's offensive staff in Kansas City, including working with quarterbacks. Kafka was part...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bucs star Antonio Brown makes another outrageous claim
It's always interesting when former NFL star and Buccaneer, Antonio Brown makes his way into the news. Whether it's Mr. Big Chest, going after Tom Brady, or other troubles, there's no telling what kind of controversy Brown will bring. This time, it's pretty hard to wrap your head around. While...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was Julian Love Actually Giving Nick Sirianni Some Love?
New York Giants safety Julian Love's comments about Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles sure got a lot of attention, but here's a different take amid the uproar: Were his words really that inflammatory?. More importantly, did he actually compliment the Eagles head coach without actually doing it?. "He's a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kirk Herbstreit Shares Who He Thinks Could Be Next Brock Purdy
View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy went from “Mr. Irrelevant” out of Iowa State to becoming an NFL starter and leading his team to the cusp of a Super Bowl berth. It all seemed unlikely when he was taken with the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
“Low-Risk, High-Reward”: Retaining Safety Jonathan Owens Crucial for Texans?
Texans safety Jonathan Owens is not your typical starting defensive back. After going undrafted in 2018, the 5-11 Missouri Western product signed and played his first snaps for Houston in 2019 after a short stint with Arizona, and has been with the Texans ever since — a decent tenure for a struggling team with constant turnover.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Inky Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Speech To Tennessee Football
Every moment matters. It's a sentiment that rings true throughout all phases of life, yet we still take life for granted. Therefore, you must take time to appreciate what you have. Tennessee's coaching staff felt like their players needed that message ahead of spring camp, so they hosted former Volunteers defensive back turned motivational speaker Inky Johnson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zach Gentry Expects Steelers to Do ‘Necessary Things’ to Keep Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' backup tight end will hit the free agent market this offseason, but Zach Gentry believes the team has an interest in bringing him back to the roster. Gentry, the Steelers' fifth-round pick in 2019, spoke with Van Tate of KRQE about his future and said...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target
The Detroit Lions will prioritize upgrading the 32nd ranked defense in the National Football League following a 9-8 season. General manager Brad Holmes could allocate resources in the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency to address obvious needs in the secondary. With safety Tracy Walker trending towards being available for...
Comments / 0