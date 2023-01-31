Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The “Poison” that is Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown
PHILADELPHIA – For the first time in who knows how long, draft season won’t be dominated by which receiver the Eagles should take in the first or second round. They area good to go at that position. Drafting DeVonta Smith, after trading up with the Cowboys to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Buccaneers assistant coach hired by AFC Franchise
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a plethora of coaching changes in January following an early exit in the 2023 playoffs. The franchise chose to move on from six assistant coaches with three other members of the staff electing to retire. Among the moves made by the Buccaneers was firing assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in league history.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rookie Jordan Davis Living in the Moment, Heeding Veterans’ Super Bowl Advice
PHILADELPHIA – He’s only a rookie, but defensive tackle Jordan Davis knows what the Super Bowl means. Surely, Jason Kelce has told him this story about Brent Celek talking to the team in 2018, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. “He had gone to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Inky Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Speech To Tennessee Football
Every moment matters. It's a sentiment that rings true throughout all phases of life, yet we still take life for granted. Therefore, you must take time to appreciate what you have. Tennessee's coaching staff felt like their players needed that message ahead of spring camp, so they hosted former Volunteers defensive back turned motivational speaker Inky Johnson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Maxx Crosby Says He and Josh McDaniels Have ‘Great Relationship’
It's always a different kind of transition when bringing a new head coach on board. It was especially a unique situation for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, as the club essentially started from scratch with a revised coaching staff after making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bucs star Antonio Brown makes another outrageous claim
It's always interesting when former NFL star and Buccaneer, Antonio Brown makes his way into the news. Whether it's Mr. Big Chest, going after Tom Brady, or other troubles, there's no telling what kind of controversy Brown will bring. This time, it's pretty hard to wrap your head around. While...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target
The Detroit Lions will prioritize upgrading the 32nd ranked defense in the National Football League following a 9-8 season. General manager Brad Holmes could allocate resources in the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency to address obvious needs in the secondary. With safety Tracy Walker trending towards being available for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Consistency is Crucial for OKC Thunder in Rematch with Houston
Oklahoma City will enter Saturday’s meeting with the Rockets coming off a recent loss to the very same team on Wednesday. OKC comes in on a two game skid, looking to bounce back and add a game to the win column. The Thunder have a lot to look at...
Comments / 0