Nick Sirianni in Andy Reid’s coaching tree? Big Red decided otherwise

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was almost in the Andy Reid coaching tree, but Big Red chose otherwise.

It’s yet another intriguing storyline in a Super Bowl matchup that has plenty of intertwined connections.

It was early 2013 and Reid had joined the Kansas City Chiefs as their new head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. Sirianni, 31 years old at the time, spent the 2012 season as the wide receivers coach of a KC team that went 2-14.

“When I came here I was told Nick Sirianni, this guy is really a special coach,” Reid recounted the day after Kansas City won the AFC Title over the Cincinnati Bengals. “Really, really a good football coach.”

But instead of Reid keeping Sirianni with Kansas City, he let him know that he was bringing in longtime Eagles wide receivers coach David Culley instead.

“He was coming with me,” Reid said.

Sirianni, prior to the Eagles hosting the Chiefs in October 2021, remembered the meeting well.

“It was actually an awesome conversation I had with him,” Sirianni said a little over a year ago. “Really respected the fact that he took time to meet with me. Tell me what he had heard about me. But he had a guy. He had David Culley.”

Reid said given Sirianni’s reputation, he would land on his feet elsewhere, which he did. Sirianni spent five seasons on the Chargers coaching staff and then went to the Colts where he was Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. That led to his surprising hire as Eagles head coach in 2021.

“It’s worked out great for him,” said Reid.

True. In just his second season with Philadelphia, Sirianni has coached the team to Super Bowl LVII against a coach, the winningest in Eagles history, who decided against keeping him on the Chiefs’ staff a decade prior.