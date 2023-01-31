ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside

By Frank O'Laughlin
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.

The British-made ordinance was discovered by a homeowner in Peabody, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers took possession of the round and successfully disposed of it.

There were no additional details available.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

