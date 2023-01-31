Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside

A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.

The British-made ordinance was discovered by a homeowner in Peabody, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers took possession of the round and successfully disposed of it.

There were no additional details available.

