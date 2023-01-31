Read full article on original website
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
Washington’s vehicular pursuit law handcuffs when law enforcement can pursue an offender
RICHLAND, Wash. – A law in Washington is making it difficult for law enforcement to protect the community from dangerous offenders and situations. The Richland Police Department continues to look for Michael Reep. The officers say that Reep was involved in a deadly shooting on January 26th on McMurray...
30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment
Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
Richland Suspect Tied to Triple Shooting Makes Getaway From Police
(Richland, WA) -- Police in Richland say they tried arresting someone tied to last week's triple shooting at a home off McMurray and Marshall. The suspect, identified as Michael Reep is on the run, after police moved in at a home off Venus Circle north of Gage in the Meadow Springs area. Authorities say Reep did not go quietly, instead driving his car into two parked patrol cruisers as he fled off. Authorities say this all went down around 5pm and officers deployed spike strips ahead of time to try and stop him. They say, in a statement posted on Facebook that since tonight's incident was not violent, the department could not chase him. Reep has still not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous. Earlier Wednesday night, authorities thought they had sighted Reep in Pasco, but that turned out not to be the case.
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
Suspect arrested for robbery in Granger
Police in Granger have identified one suspect in a convenience store robbery. Police are still searching for three suspects.
Free Smoke Detectors For People Who Live in Yakima County
The American Red Cross is out to install as many smoke detectors as they can in Yakima County. Yakima County has the highest rate of home fires in the state. The American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm every year to install free smoke alarms for those in need. Home...
Kennewick Firefighters Pull Person from Burning Garage
Thanks to prompt and fearless responses by fire crews, a person escaped serious injury and perhaps death in Richland Thursday. Kennewick Firefighters reported that Trappet and Riley Garrett, who work at the city's newest fire station (3) located on Grandridge Boulevard, responded along with Richland units to a fire in Richland.
Sunnyside Vehicle vs Building Crash Kills Driver
(Sunnyside, WA) -- One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving slams into a building in Sunnyside. This happened early Tuesday morning off 8300 Van Belle Road. That's between Cemetery and Washout Roads. After arriving at the scene, both Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters found 52-year-old Paul Arthur Garza of Sunnyside dead in the driver's seat.
Richland Police Arrest Woman in Connection with Shooting
Over the weekend, Richland Police located and arrested one of two at-large suspects connected to a fatal shooting that left two other persons hurt. Last Friday, police said a man and woman were hurt, and another victim was fatally shot at a home near McMurray and Marshall Streets. He was found inside a residence. The two people were taken to an area hospital, the man has been arrested on burglary charges.
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
Toppenish city council approves code that will make public drug use a misdemeanor
Toppenish city council cracking down on public drug use, working around the Blake decision to do what they say is needed to protect their community. "We get routine complaints of people openly using narcotics in public at the parks, at businesses," said John Clary, chief at Toppenish Police Department. "It's almost daily we get these complaints."
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
Evening update February 1: Breaking McMurray St. shooting information
The Richland Police Department has named the suspected shooter from the McMurray St shooting after he got away from an attempted arrest on February 1. Michael Reep is considered armed and dangerous.
