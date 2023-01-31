Kansas State at Kansas odds, picks and predictions

The No. 6 Kansas State Wildcats (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) will attempt to sweep the season series with the No.8 Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3) Tuesday. Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence is at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kansas State vs. Kansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Jayhawks snapped a 3-game losing skid last time out with a 77-68 victory at Kentucky as 3-point underdogs Saturday. That losing streak started with an 83-82 overtime loss at the Wildcats on Jan. 17. Kansas will attempt to avenge that loss on its home court where it is 10-1 this season.

The Wildcats enter off a 64-50 victory over Florida Saturday as 4-point favorites. They suffered their 3rd loss of the season to Iowa State 80-76 last Tuesday but covered as 5.5-point underdogs. Kansas State was picked by many to finish last in the Big 12 but is exceeding expectations sitting 2nd in the conference and ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Kansas State at Kansas odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Kansas State +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Kansas -370 (bet $370 to win $100)

: Kansas State +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Kansas -370 (bet $370 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Kansas State +8.5 (-115) | Kansas -8.5 (-105)

: Kansas State +8.5 (-115) | Kansas -8.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 145.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Kansas State at Kansas picks and predictions

Prediction

Kansas 77, Kansas State 75

PASS.

Kansas (-370) will be seeking revenge after losing the first meeting between these teams, and Allen Fieldhouse will be rocking and far more difficult for the Wildcats to pull a second upset. Kansas has 17 home losses under Bill Self compared to 16 conference titles, although it lost 83-60 to TCU in its last game on the home court.

As unlikely as 2 home losses in a row are, there is no value on the Jayhawks.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

BET KANSAS STATE +8.5 (-115).

Despite losing their last Big 12 game, the Wildcats are still ahead of the Jayhawks in the rankings. They also have a chance to sweep the season series Tuesday.

K-State is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 games and is also 6-0 in its last 6 Tuesday games. Kansas is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 home games and has lost 3 of its last 4 games outright. This is too much of a cushion for the Jayhawks.

Expect this to be a hard-fought battle that goes down to the wire.

OVER 145.5 (-110) is the play.

The Over 17.5 hit the first time these teams met.

Kansas State is 6-1 to the Over in its last 7 Tuesday games and Kansas is 5-1 to the Over in its last 6 games against teams with a winning record. There should be plenty of points in crunch time and this will make the Over the correct side.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News