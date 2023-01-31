ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego State at Nevada odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (17-4, 8-1 Mountain West) will look to stay atop the Mountain West with a victory over the middling Nevada Wolfpack (16-6, 6-3) in Reno Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the San Diego State vs. Nevada odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Nevada looks to avenge an early January 74-65 loss to San Diego State — which finished as a push against the spread (ATS) with the Aztecs favored by 9 at home.

The Wolfpack alternated wins and losses in their last 6 games, recently falling to UNLV Saturday 68-62 as 2-point underdogs. They are 2-3-1 ATS in the 6 games.

If Nevada wants to get back into the mix for a conference title, it will be forced to beat a San Diego State team which has only lost once in conference play this season and is coming off a 21-point home victory (73-52) over outmatched San Jose State as a 13.5-point favorite Saturday.

SDSU has won and covered 4 in a row after suffering its lone MWC loss — to New Mexico 76-67 as an 8-point home favorite Jan. 14. Nevada defeated New Mexico 2 games ago, 97-94 in double overtime but failed to cover as a 3.5-point home favorite.

San Diego State at Nevada odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook

  • Moneyline (ML): San Diego State -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Nevada +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
  • Against the spread: San Diego State -3.5 (-105) | Nevada +3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

San Diego State at Nevada picks and predictions

Prediction

San Diego State 73, Nevada 68

PASS.

I like San Diego State (-165) to win, but not at this price. I prefer to lay the points below. However, if you’re looking for a solid play to add to a parlay, the Aztecs at -165 is a good addition.

BACK SAN DIEGO STATE -3.5 (-105).

Along with being 4-0 ATS in their last 4, the Aztecs have been a solid play against good teams, going 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games against teams with a win percentage of .600 or higher.

Nevada has been a solid ATS team at home, going 9-2-1 in its last 12 games.

With this line only being 3.5 and with Nevada’s shaky play of late, San Diego State (-3.5) is the way to play this game.

BET OVER 137.5 (-115).

All of Nevada’s last 5 home games have gone Over. The Over has also hit in 4 of San Diego State’s last 5 road games.

With the Aztecs averaging 75.4 points per game and the Wolf Pack 73.5, these 2 teams will both likely get to 70 or close to it.

The road team is 7-1-1 ATS in this series, and with San Diego State being the better team and, on the road, it will dictate the pace a bit. It will want to push the pace and force Nevada to play defense.

In a close game, I like the Over to hit with a flurry of points at the end of the game.

