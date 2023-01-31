Read full article on original website
DA investigating after Easton officer fires gun during stand-off, woman found deceased
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a member of the Easton Police Department fired their gun during a stand-off at a home in which the barricaded woman was found deceased Sunday.
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
Turnto10.com
Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital
One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
Rhode Island woman accused of killing father with garden shears
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
Cranston police search for suspects accused of stealing sunglasses
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting. Cranston police said the two women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City at around 3 p.m. on January 29th. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400. Anyone […]
Police recover body at Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police and Harrisville firefighters recovered a woman’s body at the Little Round Top Pond on Brook Road in Burrillville on Sunday. Police responded to the scene after they received a report at 10:48 a.m. of a body partially submerged in the water, according to Colonel Stephen Lynch. The case is […]
Turnto10.com
German shepherd attacks woman, smaller dog in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — A small dog was killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a dog attack in North Smithfield. North Smithfield police confirmed the dog attack happened Thursday. A friend of the victim said the 83-year-old woman was walking her dog in her neighborhood when a...
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset
SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
Woonsocket woman charged with killing dad said she ‘had to do it’
The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she "had to do it," according to court documents.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for beating, robbing, and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. Earlier this week, Shaun Medeiros, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
ABC6.com
Missing 86-year-old Seekonk man found
SEEKONK, MA (WLNE) — A silver alert was canceled after police found a missing missing 86-year-old man Saturday. Massachusetts State Police originally said in a tweet that Martin Bendiksen was last seen at his home in Seekonk on Friday.
