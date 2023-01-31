Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens odds, picks and predictions

The Ottawa Senators (23-23-3) and Montreal Canadiens (20-26-4) meet Tuesday at Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Senators vs. Canadiens odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

Tuesday will be the 3rd meeting this season between these teams. Ottawa won the 1st meeting 3-2 as a -197 home favorite on Dec. 14.

In the most recent meeting on Saturday, the Senators routed the Canadiens 5-0 as -241 home favorites. G Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for the Senators in his 2nd shutout of the season and RW Claude Giroux finished with 2 goals and 1 assist as Ottawa won its 3rd straight.

The Senators are 4-0 in their last 4 games vs. teams with a losing record. The Canadiens are 1-5 in their last 6 games on the 2nd night of a home-and-home.

Senators at Canadiens odds

Moneyline (ML) : Senators -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Canadiens +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

: Senators -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Canadiens +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Senators -1.5 (+135) | Canadiens +1.5 (-155)

: Senators -1.5 (+135) | Canadiens +1.5 (-155) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Senators at Canadiens projected goalies

Anton Forsberg (10-10-2, 3.09 GAA, .906 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Jake Allen (10-16-2, 3.53 GAA, .893 SV%)

Forsberg’s only appearance vs. the Canadiens this season was Saturday’s shutout win. In 2 starts vs. Montreal last season, Forsberg went 2-0-0, allowing 7 goals on 78 shots, good for a 3.52 GAA and .910 SV%. In 11 road games this season (10 starts), Forsberg is 2-6-2 and has allowed 37 goals on 370 shots, good for a 3.51 GAA and .900 SV%.

Allen faced the Senators twice last season and went 1-1-0, allowing 6 goals on 61 shots, good for a 3.00 GAA and .902 SV%. In 17 home starts this season, Allen is 6-10-1 and has allowed 63 goals on 533 shots, good for a 3.70 GAA and .882 SV%.

Senators at Canadiens picks and predictions

Prediction

Senators 4, Canadiens 1

PASS.

The Senators (-190) should win, but there is no need to bet almost 2 times your potential profit on the moneyline when Ottawa should win by multiple goals. Bet the puck line or total instead.

BET SENATORS -1.5 (+135).

Ottawa is 4-0 vs. Montreal in the last 4 meetings and has been covering the puck line in wins recently, winning by multiple goals in 5 of its last 7 victories. The Senators are 7-1 in their last 8 games vs. the Atlantic Division and 6-1 in their last 7 vs. Eastern Conference teams. Look for Ottawa to dominate Montreal once again on the 2nd night of a home-and-home.

BET UNDER 6.5 (-120).

The Under is 4-1 in Ottawa’s last 5 games vs. the Atlantic Division and 5-1 in Montreal’s last 6 when its opponent scores 5 or more goals in their previous game. These teams tend to play low-scoring games vs. each other as the Under in 14-5-1 in the last 20 meetings. Look for Forsberg to have another impressive showing and help the Under hit Tuesday.

