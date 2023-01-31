Read full article on original website
Janet I. Titus
Janet I. Titus, 94, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:08 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Wabash. She was born on October 16, 1928, in Wabash, to Russell and Averilla (Robinson) Carter. Janet was a 1946 graduate of Wabash High School. She married Jack Edward Titus in...
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
Indiana nurse accused of stealing a patient’s meds, domestic battery in separate cases
A nurse is accused of stealing a patient's medication and domestic battery in separate cases spanning multiple counties.
Wabash Run the River returns
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Visit Wabash County is thrilled to announce the return of the Wabash Run the River half marathon in downtown Wabash on Saturday, June 10. Registration is now open for the half marathon (13.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles), and 5K (3.1 miles). Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers of each race thanks to this year’s title sponsor, Chittick Insurance.
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
Local arts organization welcomes new roles to Board and Officers
WABASH, IN- Wabash Area Community Theater (WACT) is happy to share that it’s welcomed new leadership to its Board of Directors. WACT features a 12-member Board of Directors, whose members serve three-year terms. Four directors are elected by WACT membership annually in November, with Board officers elected by the Board of Directors annually during the January Board meeting.
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor
Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
Darlene Sue (Jeffers) Emmons
Darlene Sue (Jeffers) Emmons, 66, Gas City, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Rutherford, Tennessee, on January 31, 1957, to Claude and Cynthia (Goodman) Jeffers. She graduated from Marion High School in 1975. She worked at...
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
Slapfish opens in Fishers
Grand opening with Lobster Roll Giveaway planned for Feb. 18. Fast-casual seafood will make a splash at the Fishers District as Slapfish Indiana opens on Saturday, Feb. 18. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free lobster roll (one lobster roll per customer). There will also be live music and other free family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820, Fishers.
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District
Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
