‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed for Season 2
Yellowstone prequel 1923 will officially move forward with a second season. Paramount+ announced the news Friday morning (Feb. 3), just two days before Season 1 is set to resume from a mid-season break. 1923 is the second prequel to the smash hit Yellowstone, which tells the story of the Duttons,...
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Jessie James Decker Would ‘Definitely’ Be Up for More TV Roles After ‘Dancing With the Stars’
From new music to the arrival of her next cookbook, Jessie James Decker's got big plans for 2023 — but the singer says that doing more television work is at the top of her list. After a stint on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars last year, Decker...
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
‘1923’: Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar Blows Up Every Dutton Family Tree
Someone asked the guy who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 how he's related to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his response is a real problem. Charting the Dutton family tree is a popular hobby among Yellowstone fans. The Dutton Rules podcast team has been particularly aggressive with it — there's a whole lot of stopping, rewinding and screen-grabbing going on anytime someone walks around the family cemetery.
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban to Miss Opry Show Due to Injury
Oak Ridge Boys bass singer Richard Sterban is going to have to sit out the legendary country group's performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (Feb. 4) due to his ongoing recovery from an injury. In a post to Twitter on Saturday, the group reveals that Sterban...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List
The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert + More Stars Dazzle on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet [Pictures]
As they geared up for music's biggest night, country stars walked the red carpet in their finest, most glamorous styles before the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). The event was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Best New Artist nominee and bluegrass hot shot Molly Tuttle donned...
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Nab Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were named the winners of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," ahed of the 2023 Grammy Awards. They accepted their trophy at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), which took place before the main show. "Get...
Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Influential singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed record In These Silent Days has won the award for Best Americana Album at the 2023 Grammys. The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Brandi Carlile Rocks Out With ‘Broken Horses’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album. Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction...
49 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Becomes a No. 1 Hit
Forty-nine years ago today (Feb. 2, 1974), Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit with her song "Jolene." The tune, written by Parton, was the title track of her 13th studio album. With lines such as "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you, please don't take my...
Zach Bryan Asks for ‘Mercy’ as He Delays the Release of His Album
Zach Bryan won't be releasing new music as soon as he previously thought. The singer-songwriter is often transparent with fans on social media, and he told them on Wednesday (Feb. 1) that his next album — which was set for release in February — will not be moving forward as planned.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
23 Years Ago: The Chicks Hit No. 1 With ‘Cowboy, Take Me Away’
Twenty-three years ago today (Feb. 5, 2000), the Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) rode straight to No. 1 with their single "Cowboy, Take Me Away." The tune, from the Chicks' multi-platinum 1999 album Fly, was written by trio member Martie Maguire, along with songwriter Marcus Hummon. Although Maguire penned "Cowboy,...
Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards
PICTURES: See Country Stars Walk the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more country stars walked the red carpet ahead of music's big night on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
