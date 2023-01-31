ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
101.5 KNUE

‘1923’: Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar Blows Up Every Dutton Family Tree

Someone asked the guy who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 how he's related to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his response is a real problem. Charting the Dutton family tree is a popular hobby among Yellowstone fans. The Dutton Rules podcast team has been particularly aggressive with it — there's a whole lot of stopping, rewinding and screen-grabbing going on anytime someone walks around the family cemetery.
101.5 KNUE

Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]

Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
101.5 KNUE

2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List

The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
ALABAMA STATE
101.5 KNUE

49 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Becomes a No. 1 Hit

Forty-nine years ago today (Feb. 2, 1974), Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit with her song "Jolene." The tune, written by Parton, was the title track of her 13th studio album. With lines such as "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you, please don't take my...
101.5 KNUE

A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
101.5 KNUE

23 Years Ago: The Chicks Hit No. 1 With ‘Cowboy, Take Me Away’

Twenty-three years ago today (Feb. 5, 2000), the Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) rode straight to No. 1 with their single "Cowboy, Take Me Away." The tune, from the Chicks' multi-platinum 1999 album Fly, was written by trio member Martie Maguire, along with songwriter Marcus Hummon. Although Maguire penned "Cowboy,...
101.5 KNUE

Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
ALABAMA STATE
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy