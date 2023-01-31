The Purdue-IU rivalry has always been special, whether it’s in football or basketball, but Saturday’s showdown at Assembly Hall seems to have some added importance to it given that both teams are ranked in the top-25 with the Boilermakers the top team in the land and the Hoosiers coming in at No. 21. On top of that, each team has one of the top players in the country with Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis both making cases to be recipients of the John R. Wooden Award at the end of the season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO