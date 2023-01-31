Read full article on original website
Zach Edey’s Domination Not Enough as Purdue Falls to Indiana
(BLOOMINGTON, IN) – Despite another marvelous performance from Zach Edey, the surrounding players couldn’t knock down enough shots as the Purdue Boilermakers (22-2 | 11-2) fell to the Indiana Hoosiers (16-7 | 7-5) at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall 79-74. Much like Wednesday night against Penn State, the Purdue...
Indiana Prepares For Big Game Against Purdue
An in-state rivalry is set to potentially have a big impact on national rankings this weekend. Tune into the IU vs Purdue game on the radio – IU vs Purdue LIVE on the radio starting at 4PM on Saturday. The #21 Indiana Hoosiers will play host to the #1...
A Rivalry Renewed: Purdue-IU Square Off In Huge Saturday Showdown
The Purdue-IU rivalry has always been special, whether it’s in football or basketball, but Saturday’s showdown at Assembly Hall seems to have some added importance to it given that both teams are ranked in the top-25 with the Boilermakers the top team in the land and the Hoosiers coming in at No. 21. On top of that, each team has one of the top players in the country with Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis both making cases to be recipients of the John R. Wooden Award at the end of the season.
Battle of Rivals: #1 Purdue and #21 Indiana Square Off in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and #21 Indiana Hoosiers will square off in Bloomington Saturday for a Big Ten Conference men’s basketball matchup. It’s the first time that both teams have been ranked in a matchup against each other since 2016. Purdue has won nine straight games...
Where Does the Purdue/IU Rivalry Rank Nationally?
On tap this weekend in college basketball, fans have a pair of rivalry games to watch from 4pm-10pm on ESPN in the Indiana Hoosiers playing host to the Purdue Boilermakers and the North Carolina Tar Heels traveling to Cameron Indoor to take on the Duke Blue Devils. One of the...
