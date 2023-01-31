ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon. Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included...
KOLO TV Reno

2 men arrested for possessing a stolen car

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in Silver Springs for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 12, a caller reported that his car had been stolen from him through the use of force. The next day, the victim’s car was located at an address off Robert Way in Silver Springs.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
FOX40

I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision

(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
CBS Sacramento

CHP Truckee announces chain controls

SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection

The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire hospitalized 1 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 12:18 p.m.: The Sparks Fire Department says around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a structure fire with reports of one person being possibly trapped near the 500 block of Abbay Way. Upon arriving, they found both adults had exited the house on their...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. To Be Activated Thursday

The City of Sparks will activate a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of...
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: Smith and River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mammovan in western Nevada this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
RENO, NV

