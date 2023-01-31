Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon. Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included...
KOLO TV Reno
2 men arrested for possessing a stolen car
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in Silver Springs for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 12, a caller reported that his car had been stolen from him through the use of force. The next day, the victim’s car was located at an address off Robert Way in Silver Springs.
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
2news.com
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
mynews4.com
More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
CHP Truckee announces chain controls
SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
2news.com
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
2news.com
Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection
The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
KOLO TV Reno
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
KOLO TV Reno
House fire hospitalized 1 in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 12:18 p.m.: The Sparks Fire Department says around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a structure fire with reports of one person being possibly trapped near the 500 block of Abbay Way. Upon arriving, they found both adults had exited the house on their...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Locating Missing Woman
Ericka Kay Weigle was last seen around 900 East Long Street in Carson City. Erica was last seen around the 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.
2news.com
New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. To Be Activated Thursday
The City of Sparks will activate a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of...
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
KOLO TV Reno
Mammovan in western Nevada this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
