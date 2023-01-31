ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MLive

Business I-196 near Zeeland closed for injury crash involving semi-truck

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Business I-196 near Zeeland is closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 for a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and passenger vehicle, authorities said. The highway is closed in both directions between 101st and 104th avenues in Holland Township, the state Department of Transportation said. Ottawa County Central...
ZEELAND, MI
WILX-TV

Speed believed to be factor in I-94 crash involving pickup, semi truck

PAW PAW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe speed was a factor in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-94 near Paw Paw. The crash closed down the westbound side to only one lane while crews worked to clean up the debris. The interstate reopened to normal traffic at about 2 p.m.
PAW PAW, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Barry County head-on collision

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a 59-year-old woman from Hastings. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-37, near Butler Road in Baltimore Township. The sheriff’s office said a northbound Volkswagen Jetta drover over the centerline and collided with a southbound Buick Enclave.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log January 31-February 1, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

After calling 911 to report what was coming, police say man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend and himself near Decatur

DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State Police say it appears a Decatur man shot his ex-girlfriend and then took his own life at a home in Van Buren County’s Decatur Township Friday night. It apparently happened after the woman called a relative to say it was going to happen, and the man called 911 to report the murder-suicide too.
DECATUR, MI
Fox17

'Not your dad's tractor': Meijer brings new electric semi truck to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Dave Hoover and his Meijer logistics team were approached with an energizing offer. One of their operations providers, Daimler Truck North America, asked them about testing a new kind of semi-truck, one that ran on electric batteries. Daimler and the U.S. Department of Energy wanted to know how the batteries would function in cold weather and for that, there’s no better place in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

