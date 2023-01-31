GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Dave Hoover and his Meijer logistics team were approached with an energizing offer. One of their operations providers, Daimler Truck North America, asked them about testing a new kind of semi-truck, one that ran on electric batteries. Daimler and the U.S. Department of Energy wanted to know how the batteries would function in cold weather and for that, there’s no better place in Michigan.

