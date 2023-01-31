Read full article on original website
Semi-truck dumps scrap metal on U.S. 131 in rollover crash
KENT COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Thursday, Feb. 2, near Rockford while workers clear scrap metal that spilled in a crash. A semi-tractor trailer, hauling scrap metal, rolled over north of 10 Mile Road NW. The metal scattered across the southbound lanes, state police said. While...
Overturned semi on southbound US 131 north of 10 Mile causes traffic headaches
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Traffic is being restricted on southbound US 131 north of 10 Mile near Rockford Thursday after a semi overturned. The crash happened just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday near exit 97. Authorities said no one was hurt. Michigan State Police said the semi was hauling scrap metal,...
Business I-196 near Zeeland closed for injury crash involving semi-truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Business I-196 near Zeeland is closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 for a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and passenger vehicle, authorities said. The highway is closed in both directions between 101st and 104th avenues in Holland Township, the state Department of Transportation said. Ottawa County Central...
WILX-TV
Speed believed to be factor in I-94 crash involving pickup, semi truck
PAW PAW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe speed was a factor in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-94 near Paw Paw. The crash closed down the westbound side to only one lane while crews worked to clean up the debris. The interstate reopened to normal traffic at about 2 p.m.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Barry County head-on collision
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a 59-year-old woman from Hastings. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-37, near Butler Road in Baltimore Township. The sheriff’s office said a northbound Volkswagen Jetta drover over the centerline and collided with a southbound Buick Enclave.
Woman dies in Barry Co crash
A 59 year-old Hastings woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday night in a crash on M37 near Butler Rd.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on M-37 in Barry County
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and two people were injured Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a head-on crash on M-37, Barry County sheriff’s deputies said. The name of the 59-year-old Hastings woman who died has not been released. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on M-37...
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log January 31-February 1, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
WWMT
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo Township neighborhood
A water main repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
927thevan.com
After calling 911 to report what was coming, police say man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend and himself near Decatur
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State Police say it appears a Decatur man shot his ex-girlfriend and then took his own life at a home in Van Buren County’s Decatur Township Friday night. It apparently happened after the woman called a relative to say it was going to happen, and the man called 911 to report the murder-suicide too.
19-year-old dead following Cass Co. crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man is dead after an early morning car crash in Milton Township
Fox17
'Not your dad's tractor': Meijer brings new electric semi truck to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Dave Hoover and his Meijer logistics team were approached with an energizing offer. One of their operations providers, Daimler Truck North America, asked them about testing a new kind of semi-truck, one that ran on electric batteries. Daimler and the U.S. Department of Energy wanted to know how the batteries would function in cold weather and for that, there’s no better place in Michigan.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
MSP: Man called 911 before murder-suicide near Decatur
Police say a man called 911 to report a murder-suicide before shooting a woman and then himself near Decatur last week.
