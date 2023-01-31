Ground has been broken for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home in Mayfield Village. The modern farmhouse style home is being built by Skoda Construction and Fox 8's Kristi Capel has details on how you can enter to win the home as well as other fantastic prizes. Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home will go on sale at 6am on Thursday February 23rd. All proceeds from the Dream Home go to St Jude Children's Hospital.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO