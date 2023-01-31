Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ground is broken for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home
Ground has been broken for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home in Mayfield Village. The modern farmhouse style home is being built by Skoda Construction and Fox 8's Kristi Capel has details on how you can enter to win the home as well as other fantastic prizes. Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home will go on sale at 6am on Thursday February 23rd. All proceeds from the Dream Home go to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny shows us how potato chips are made
Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gets a rare treat and visits a local potato chip factory to see how the popular snack food is made. The Hartville Potato Chip Co. in Akron makes potato chips the old-fashioned way, in small batches and kettle cooked with simple ingredients! https://www.hartvillepotatochips.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny explores The Grand Resort during winter
The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio has many winter activities waiting for guests. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of them.https://www.thegrandresort.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
The Grand Resort is ready to make Valentine's Day special
The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio has many winter activities waiting for guests and lots of ways to make Valentine's Day special. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of the amenities. https://www.thegrandresort.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny takes us inside Hartville Potato Chip Co. to show us how chips are made
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets a rare treat and visits a local potato chip factory to see how the popular snack food is made. The Hartville Potato Chip Co. in Akron makes potato chips the old-fashioned way, in small batches and kettle cooked with simple ingredients!
FedEx driver stops route to help 9-year-old build snowman
A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman.
Farm and Dairy
Collectibles, pedal cars, pedal tractors, wagons, and misc.
Located at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large collection of pedal tractors and pedal cars needing restored, pedal car wagons, radio flyer and other wagons, 55 T Bird 12V battery operated car, 12 volt car chassis, vintage metal scooters, 1:10 scale collectible pedal cars, Texaco milk glass gas pump globe, Gulf 5 foot porcelain 2 sided sign, Pepsi Cola side mount sign, Oilzum sign, Ford sign, 4 door Coca Cola cooler all original, Coca Cola bottle rack, Orange Crush cooler, coin operated cooler, coin operated scale, Vintage Burch Popcorn machine, advertising signs oil cans, oil can rack, gas pump for parts, light up beer signs, Pressed steel sit and ride trucks, Marx service station, Structo Jeeps, tin Litho toys, Plasticville houses, Griswold canning stove, boxes of various states license plates, Teed Off Pin Ball machine, vintage Schwinn mans bicycle, vintage Pittsbugh airport stools, 2 childrens spring steel chairs, vintage pay phones, wooden phone booth with sign and light, Coca Cola machine cabinet, gas pump cabinet, light up beer signs, box lots and tray lots and much more with second Auctioneer at 1 PM.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Orchids Forever
Orchids Forever! Visit the display at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens now through March 12th.
WFMJ.com
Truck, SUV damaged in crash leaving cake icing on Ohio Turnpike
State Troopers are investigating an accident that heavily damaged a car and a tractor trailer, leaving cake icing scattered along the Ohio Turnpike in Trumbull County. First responders from Braceville, Newton Falls and Lordstown were called to the eastbound lanes of the turnpike one mile before the Route 5 interchange at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Mercer County restaurant property has new owner, new plans for future
A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner.
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
For two years, the Babylon Gentleman's Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fly into fitness at Sky Aerial Studio
Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape. https://www.skyaerialstudios.com/
WFMJ.com
Semi accident snarls traffic near Hubbard's Truck World
Authorities are temporarily closing the southbound lanes of North Main Street near Truck World in Hubbard so a tow truck can remove a semi trailer. Dispatchers tell 21 News that a car and a tractor trailer hauling aluminum rails were involved in a crash along Route 62 near the Interstate 80 overpass at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
WFMJ.com
Fire breaks out at home in Boardman's historic Newport neighborhood
Police cruisers and fire engines crowded a street in an historic Boardman residential neighborhood early Tuesday after fire broke out in a home. The resident of a home on the 4000 block of Hudson Drive told dispatchers just after 5:30 a.m. that fire spread from the fireplace into the walls of the house.
Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 p.m.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Win an unforgettable honeymoon
FOX 8 has teamed up with our favorite local wedding vendors to bring you “New Day Cleveland: The Wedding Show” – airing February 27, 2023! Make sure you tune-in to get the scoop on all things wedding – from bakery, to flowers, to that perfect dress – we’ll give you insight into making your day truly special.
tourcounsel.com
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase.
Crews respond to Boardman house fire
Firefighters from Boardman and Canfield were called to the 4000 block of Hudson Drive around 5:30 a.m.
